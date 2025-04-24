Meteorologist Josh Fitzpatrick Has Been Charged With Sexual Extortion — Here's What We Know Josh Fitzpatrick's career as a meteorologist is probably over. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 24 2025, 2:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@josh_fitzpatrickweather

According to meteorologist Josh Fitzpatrick's LinkedIn profile, in 2020 he was voted favorite local celebrity by readers of The Daily Progress. The 42-year-old graduated from Mississippi State University in 2005 with a BS in Meteorology. His first job out of college was at WOAY-TV in Beckley, W.Va. In June 2024, Fitzpatrick posted to Instagram about the moment he got that job, which happened 20 years ago that week.

From there, Fitzpatrick moved on to WSAZ-TV in the Huntington/Charleston, W.Va. market where he spent a decade letting the locals know what was in store weather-wise. Fitzpatrick finally landed at WVIR-TV in Charlottesville, Va., which is where he was employed when he allegedly did something that led to his arrest. Although he hoped to keep working as a meteorologist for another 20 years, it's not looking food for Fitzpatrick.

Details on meteorologist Josh Fitzpatrick's arrest.

According to the Augusta Free Press, Fitzpatrick was arrested on April 22, 2025, in Ohio where he had moved from Charlottesville in March 2025. A month prior, Albemarle County Police launched an investigation after a victim reported they were allegedly assaulted by Fitzpatrick. Said victim informed police that "after a consensual sexual encounter, they were extorted and threatened with the release of a video taken unknowingly and without their consent," per the outlet.

Fitzpatrick has been charged with sexual extortion. Per The Daily Progress, sexual extortion, "as long as the victim is 18 years old or older, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while a misdemeanor nude image conviction is punishable by up to 12 months."

Investigators believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to please come forward. Anyone who may have had a sexual encounter with Fitzpatrick is urged to contact Detective M. Schneider with ACPD’s criminal investigations division at (434) 296-5807. Fitzpatrick is awaiting extradition to Virginia.

Josh Fitzpatrick's social media posts are mostly about nature.

Fitzpatrick frequently posted photos to both Facebook and Instagram of some of nature's finest work. There are stunning shots of colorful sunsets, snowy days, bright red cardinals, and his own cats: Einstein and Sebastian. If you juxtapose the beauty of these images with the allegations lodged against Fitzpatrick, it really boggles the mind.

One of the last pictures Fitzpatrick shared on Facebook was from photographer David Williamson. Fitzpatrick wrote in the description that the photo is of a sunset reflection at Point Pleasant, W.Va. There are over 300 comments beneath the post, which was shared on April 22, most of which are jokes at Fitzpatrick's expense. Many are also ridiculing the alleged victim.

There is at least one comment advising people to not listen to all the rumors, suggesting that there is more to the story. Someone angrily said that Fitzpatrick just threw his career away, but does not mention the person who bravely came forward with these allegations. For the most part, it seems as if people are disappointed. More than one comment suggests viewers who watched Fitzpatrick feel betrayed by his alleged actions. This is a developing story.