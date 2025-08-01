Julius Mullins Stabbed His Ex-Girlfriend's Mother 47 Times Before Dumping Her Body "I would give my live to bring her back." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 1 2025, 5:25 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/KFDX; Dateline NBC

The town of Olney is one of those small Texas areas where strange things are bound to happen, but a brutal murder was simply too much to comprehend. In July 2019, police were called to the home of Peter and Manuela Allen, which they shared with two of their four children. What police found was the stuff of nightmares.

Their bedroom was covered with blood, and Manuela had disappeared. Her car was also gone. Peter would later tell police about his German-born wife's physical strength, saying that if someone tried to hurt her, she would put up a good fight. Her body was found a few hours later near Lake Cooper, a few miles away. An 18-year-old named Julius Mullins was arrested and charged with her murder soon after. What happened and where is he now? Here's what we know.

Wher eis Julius Mullins now?

According to the Daily Mail, Mullins had dated Manuela's daughter for about a year. When they broke up, he began spiraling. While being interviewed by police, Mullins described Manuela as a second mom to him. However, when police showed him the mountain of evidence they had proving he was the killer, Mullins quickly folded. "I f--king killed my ex's mom," he said.

Mullins pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 55 years in prison. He is currently incarcerated at the James V. Allred Unit in Iowa Park, Texas. He will be eligible for parole on Jan. 13, 2047. His story was featured in an episode of Dateline, where Mullins said the murder was a burglary gone wrong. "I got scared when I went into their house," said Mullins. "It wasn't with the intent to hurt anybody."

Peter was a gun collector, and Mullins said that's what he was after. "I rode on my bike and I went through the garage window, then I started looking for guns," he claimed. "I found one in the bedroom in the cabinet. By the time that I had gotten it out, I had jogged the desk a little bit, and I had woken up Miss Allen." This is when the violence began.

What happened to Manuela Allen?

The night of Manuela's murder, Peter was asleep on the couch because he had too much to drink earlier in the evening. When he woke up and found blood all over their bedroom, he initially thought Manuela might have hurt herself and drove herself to the hospital. A few hours after speaking with Peter, police found Manuela's body wrapped in a sheet a few miles away. She had been stabbed 47 times, had defensive wounds on her hands, was strangled, and shot in the face.

During his confession, Mullins said he arrived at the Allen house around 2 a.m. He entered the house through a garage window and went straight to the bedroom. Mullins began furiously stabbing Manuela, who "screamed a lot," he said. "She got up. I slammed her to the ground when she went for the door."