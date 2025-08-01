Distractify
Home > Human Interest

Julius Mullins Stabbed His Ex-Girlfriend's Mother 47 Times Before Dumping Her Body

"I would give my live to bring her back."

Jennifer Tisdale - Author
By

Published Aug. 1 2025, 5:25 p.m. ET

Where Is Julius Mullins Now? Details on His Horrific Crimes
Source: YouTube/KFDX; Dateline NBC

The town of Olney is one of those small Texas areas where strange things are bound to happen, but a brutal murder was simply too much to comprehend. In July 2019, police were called to the home of Peter and Manuela Allen, which they shared with two of their four children. What police found was the stuff of nightmares.

Article continues below advertisement

Their bedroom was covered with blood, and Manuela had disappeared. Her car was also gone. Peter would later tell police about his German-born wife's physical strength, saying that if someone tried to hurt her, she would put up a good fight. Her body was found a few hours later near Lake Cooper, a few miles away. An 18-year-old named Julius Mullins was arrested and charged with her murder soon after. What happened and where is he now? Here's what we know.

Evidence from Peter and Manuela Allen's house
Source: NBC
Article continues below advertisement

Wher eis Julius Mullins now?

According to the Daily Mail, Mullins had dated Manuela's daughter for about a year. When they broke up, he began spiraling. While being interviewed by police, Mullins described Manuela as a second mom to him. However, when police showed him the mountain of evidence they had proving he was the killer, Mullins quickly folded. "I f--king killed my ex's mom," he said.

Mullins pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 55 years in prison. He is currently incarcerated at the James V. Allred Unit in Iowa Park, Texas. He will be eligible for parole on Jan. 13, 2047. His story was featured in an episode of Dateline, where Mullins said the murder was a burglary gone wrong. "I got scared when I went into their house," said Mullins. "It wasn't with the intent to hurt anybody."

Article continues below advertisement

Peter was a gun collector, and Mullins said that's what he was after. "I rode on my bike and I went through the garage window, then I started looking for guns," he claimed. "I found one in the bedroom in the cabinet. By the time that I had gotten it out, I had jogged the desk a little bit, and I had woken up Miss Allen." This is when the violence began.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Manuela Allen?

The night of Manuela's murder, Peter was asleep on the couch because he had too much to drink earlier in the evening. When he woke up and found blood all over their bedroom, he initially thought Manuela might have hurt herself and drove herself to the hospital. A few hours after speaking with Peter, police found Manuela's body wrapped in a sheet a few miles away. She had been stabbed 47 times, had defensive wounds on her hands, was strangled, and shot in the face.

During his confession, Mullins said he arrived at the Allen house around 2 a.m. He entered the house through a garage window and went straight to the bedroom. Mullins began furiously stabbing Manuela, who "screamed a lot," he said. "She got up. I slammed her to the ground when she went for the door."

Mullins used Manuela's car to drive her body to the lake. By that point, she was already dead, but he shot her just to be sure. Investigators were able to connect Mullins to the murder based on DNA evidence, a shoe print, and bike tracks left at the lake that matched with shoes and a bike he owned, and a bloody footprint in the Allen home. "I would give my life to bring her back," said Mullins.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Who Killed Ellen Greenberg? She Was Stabbed 20 Times, Yet Her Death Was Ruled Suicide

Police Believe the Manhattan Shooter Was Targeting NFL Offices — Details on Shane Tamura

What Happened to TikTok Influencer Valeria Marquez? Inside the Shocking Details

Latest Human Interest News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.