Believe It or Not, Lee Harvey Oswald Was Married and Had kids — What Happened to His Family? "There is still a lot of information out there that we'd like to get from me and my family," said Lee Harvey Oswald's daughter. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 19 2025, 3:56 p.m. ET

In 1964, Marguerite Oswald recorded herself reading 16 letters written to her by her son. They began with an introduction. "This is Mrs. Marguerite Oswald speaking, mother of Lee Harvey Oswald, accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy." She chose to do this in order to show the world a different side to her son, who was killed two days after Kennedy was murdered. She believed he was innocent and hoped others would grow to feel the same.

These letters were written to her while Oswald was living in Russia, between 1959 and 1962. In one of them, Oswald tells Marguerite about the birth of her granddaughter, June Lee Oswald, born Feb. 15, 1962. She weighed 6 pounds in one letter and in another, weighed 7. Oswald discussed moving back to America but said June had to gain weight first. Oswald and his wife Marina would later have another daughter. What happened to his family? Here's what we know.

Source: Wikipedia/Lee Harvey Oswald; Wikipedia/Marguerite Oswald

Lee Harvey Oswald had two daughters, June Lee and Audrey.

In 1993, June was a guest on the Today Show where she was asked by host Bryant Gumble about whether or not she believed her father killed JFK. "This case is not closed," she said. "There is still a lot of information out there that we'd like to get from me and my family." It should be noted that in March 2025, President Donald Trump declassified the JFK assassination files. Like many people, June said she just wanted to know what happened in November 1963.

Growing up, June said she hardly noticed things were different for her or her family because of her last name. The fact that they were often hounded by the press was something she, her sister, and her mother were able to normalize. In fact, The National Enquirer showed up at their home the night of June's prom. June knew very little about her father, apart from what her mother told her, but she decided to come forward 30 years after the assassination because she was looking for answers.

After that interview, June stayed out of the public eye. Two years later in March 1995, her sister spoke with Texas Monthly about her feelings. Audrey Marina Rachel Oswald was only 33 days old when her father was killed, which means she was even less connected to him or the Oswald family name. Audrey was raised to think her stepfather Kenneth was her real dad. Audrey found out he wasn't when she was 7. They rarely discussed Oswald at home.

Audrey recalled press following them frequently, and referenced a time a tabloid ran an unauthorized story with the headline, "OSWALD KIDS DON’T HAVE DOGS OR DATES." When she got older, Audrey was a server at the Chili Parlor while she worked her way through nursing school. She hates when people write things about her family that aren't true, but admitted that her father's portrayal in the movie JFK was accurate. Similar to June, Audrey wants answers and thinks Oswald couldn't have worked alone.

What happened to Marina Oswald?

According to KERA News, Marina initially believed her husband killed JFK and said as much in an interview with KRLD-TV in Dallas not long after Oswald was killed. Decades later she was singing a different tune and told Hard Copy in 1990, "I never could buy the idea that Lee did not like or want to kill President Kennedy. Everything I learned about President Kennedy was good through Lee."