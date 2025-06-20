A Juror for Karen Read's Retrial Is Already Talking About the Controversial Legal Proceedings It all came down to the operating under the influence charge. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 20 2025, 11:33 a.m. ET Source: ABC; TMZ

The controversial and highly-covered legal struggles of Karen Read have finally ended nearly four years after they began. The Massachusetts woman was accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe. Authorities believed she struck him with her car during a snowstorm outside of a fellow officer's house in Canton, Mass., and left him for dead. Read's legal team argued that this was a cover-up orchestrated by several law enforcement agencies.

Her first trial ended in a hung jury in July 2024. While awaiting the start of her retrial, Read filmed a documentary in order to tell her side of the story. Footage from this was used in the second trial, which started in April 2025. Almost three months later, Read was found not guilty of second-degree murder, manslaughter, and leaving a scene of bodily injury. She was convicted of operating under the influence (OUI). Immediately following the verdict, Juror 4 shared insight into the trial.

What did Juror 4 have to say about Karen Read's second trial?

The day after Read walked out of the courthouse a mostly free woman, a juror for the second trial sat down with TMZ to discuss the experience. The only thing her impressive legal team had to do was sow a seed or two of doubt, but Juror 4 didn't need that. Going by the name Jason, he told the outlet that he believed Read was innocent.

Jason revealed that he didn't think Read hit her boyfriend at all and pointed to the fact that jurors were shown footage of her vehicle's taillight after the alleged incident. In this video, Read's taillight was working just fine, even though law enforcement testified about collecting pieces of a broken taillight from the crime scene.

Regarding the theory of a cover-up put forth by Read's lawyers, Jason said he wasn't willing to comment on that. What he did say was that there were so many holes in the case, the defense's assertion didn't really matter. He felt that the prosecution couldn't even prove there was a collision at all. They couldn't prove that Read hit O'Keefe with her car.

It all came down to the operating under the influence charge.

Going into deliberation, Jason said some jurors felt Read was guilty. A few believed she was innocent, while others felt there was enough reasonable doubt to acquit her. They reached a verdict but recanted and handed down the final decision 15 minutes later. Jason said it all came down to the OUI charge.