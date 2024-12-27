Amid Sexual Harassment Claims, Justin Baldoni's Wedding Vow Apology Rings Bizarre "I want to apologize for ... everything I’ve ever brought to this relationship that hasn’t been pure.” By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 27 2024, 2:04 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Wedding vows are supposed to be thoughtful promises that embody the way you plan to love your spouse for the rest of your lives together. Some people choose to do the pre-written vows and avoid coming up with their own, while other people pour over their vows for hours, days, or weeks, trying to get the words and feelings right.

Actor Justin Baldoni came up with his own wedding vows when he tied the knot with Emily Baldoni in a major spectacle event that fans tuned in to watch. However, Justin has been slapped with a number of sexual harassment allegations from It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively. And there's one detail in his wedding vows that has people scratching their heads, given the allegations: an apology. Here's what we know about the apology and all the drama swirling around Justin.

Justin Baldoni and wife Emily Baldoni pose together at the 2024 "It Ends With Us" premiere event

Justin Baldoni's wedding vows started with an apology.

When you think back to your wedding vows or those of your loved ones, you might think about professions of love or promises of forever. But most people don't start their vows off with an apology. Justin, however, did exactly that when they tied the knot in 2013.

While looking his bride, Emily, in the eyes, Justin began, "I want to start my vows to you with an apology. I’m sorry for all my faults, my shortcomings, my insecurities, and my ego, as well as for everything that I’ve ever done or said that’s hurt you." Justin then added, "And everything I’ve ever brought to this relationship that hasn’t been pure.”

He continued, "But with that apology also comes a promise. Emily, for the rest of my life, I will cherish you, appreciate you, listen to you, laugh with you, take care of you, honor you, and respect you.” While it may just seem like a bit of inspired self-reflection in any other circumstance, Justin is facing a bevy of accusations that cast the apology in a less flattering light.

Here's why that's such a bizarre detail, given all the accusations against him.

If someone were to apologize for bringing things into a marital relationship that were not "pure," then the things Justin is accused of would certainly qualify. His It Ends With Us co-star Blake has accused Justin of sexually harassing her while on the job.

And beyond that, she says he and his publicity team to tarnish her reputation and make her seem less reliable as an accuser. Justin has denied the allegations, but the internet is in turmoil over the battle between the two.

In a lawsuit against Justin, Blake recounted the time she went to the production team for their movie and laid demands on the table that she required in order to keep working alongside Justin. Those demands included that Justin would allegedly no longer mention his pornography collection or show nude images to Blake; that he would no longer talk about her weight or her deceased father; and that he would stop talking about sexual topics around Blake.