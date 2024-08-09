Home > Entertainment Pro Wrestler Kevin Sullivan Has Died After an Accident Left Him in the ICU "Kevin Sullivan had one of the most unique minds in the history of our industry," Triple H said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 9 2024, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: x/@originalpsp

The pro wrestling world is mourning the loss of the "Taskmaster" Kevin Sullivan, who has died at 74. The WCW star garnered a massive fanbase with his edgy aesthetic and was heavily involved in the wrestling scene in Florida despite being a Massachusetts native. It was in Florida that he adopted his "Prince of Darkness" cult leader persona.

Article continues below advertisement

The news of his death comes as a surprise to some, though his family shared recently that Kevin was dealing with health complications following an accident that occurred at an autograph signing. Here's what we know.

Source: GoFundMe

Article continues below advertisement

What was Kevin Sullivan's cause of death?

Kevin's death was announced by Florida wrestling personality Barry Rose: "With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to have to report the passing of the legendary Kevin Sullivan. May he R.I.P. and his family, friends, and fans find comfort in how much he was loved." At this time, no official cause of death has been shared with the public. However, fans are speculating that his passing was related to an accident that occurred earlier this year.

According to a GoFundMe campaign started by Kevin's daughter, the family sought financial assistance to help with medical costs associated with Kevin's accident.

Article continues below advertisement

"On May 12, 2024, while in Florida for autograph signings, Kevin suffered a devastating accident," the campaign said. "He underwent emergency surgery that saved his leg and life but faced severe complications, including sepsis and encephalitis. This unforeseen catastrophe has placed an immense financial burden on his family, as Kevin has been in and out of consciousness in the ICU, far from home."