“Not Currently Accepting New Children Applications” — Man Curves Kids Who Asked Him to Pool Chaperone

A man trying to enjoy a poolside day was taken aback after some children approached him and asked if he could be their parental supervision while they swam. He wasn't about it.

TikToker Cameron Hatchcock (@thecamsterwheel) posted a viral TikTok clip about the situation, expressing his shock that someone would be so bold as to ask a total stranger to look after kids he's never met before at the pool. He told the kids to walk back to their parents with a very special message.

"To the neighbor who just had their three individual children, ages like 8 to 6 (I don't even know), come down and ask me if I'd watch them and be their parental supervision at the pool, I did send them back to the house and told them to tell you that I am not currently accepting new children applications."

The TikToker continued, "And then I'm not going to be watching them at the f------ pool. I didn't say 'f------' to them but I'm not watching your children at the f----- pool. Are you crazy?" he says, making a face into the camera before the clip ultimately ends.

There were several folks who had quips pertaining to the situation, like this one user on the application who thought that the kids weren't so well-versed in the art of "stranger danger" — "Kids see the guy with the Dahmer glasses? Ask him if he can watch you, my stories are on," one person wrote.

Someone else was disturbed that the kids thought it was just fine to ask someone out of the blue to keep a close eye on them: "Who asks a random stranger? That’s wild" That was the sentiment echoed by someone else who remarked: "Dropping off your kids with a STRANGER AND LEAVING?? WHAT"

And then there were those who thought that it was a poor choice on the parents' part to pick someone who thought that rocking the OVO owl on their neck was a clear sign they weren't exactly the right person to ask to watch their children.

"If you ask a man with an OVO tattoo to watch your kid, you don’t like your kid," one penned. But there there were people who thought that the kids may have just taken it upon themselves to go the pool and that they didn't necessarily have permission from their parents to do so.

"But did the mom ACTUALLY though, bc my neurospicy kids embarrass me like this all the time. I'll say "No, because..." and then they go and TRY to solve the 'because' problem themselves," they wrote.

Cameron also confirmed in the comments section that he didn't know who the children were, replying to another user that he had never met the kids before in his life.

It turns out that Cameron isn't the only person to hop onto social media to complain about being asked to care for random little kids while enjoying themselves poolside.

In a post uploaded by user @Ratty_TheFlatty to the r/childfree sub about three years ago, the Redditor delineates a slightly different situation with a much different end result than the one that was detailed by Camera in his own TikTok.

Ratty said that they were having a good time swimming with their nephew and their friend who had their own family with them at the pool, when a mom came to the pool with her two kids and asked the Redditor's friend's dad to watch them.

In fact, they didn't really "ask" it was more of a "tell" situation as she walked away to go and lounge by herself as her kids (one of them was wearing a life jacket) who didn't look like they were really all that adept at swimming were effectively left to fend for themselves.

Ratty said that both them and their friend were just trying to make sure that the kids they were asked to look over "didn't die" but it was becoming such a bummer because the kids hopped on out of the pool and went into their friends bag, "snooping" and grabbing at stuff, including their phone, with wet hands.

After only swimming for about 20 minutes and not wanting to be left in charge of watching the woman's children, Ratty and their friend, with their family, decided to get out of the pool, and the mom of the two kids tried to convince them to stay because it would be good practice for when they had their "own kids."