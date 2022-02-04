Rival Olympians Kim Meylemans and Nicole Silveira Are Dating! Inside Their Love Life

Kim addressed those who see them as "enemies" because they will be competing for rival countries in the Winter Olympics. "I think people always think of it as competing against each other, but ... skeleton is a sport where you essentially race the clock," she said. "It's not like we stand on the line against each other. It's not like we step into a ring and have to fight each other. So I think it's it's a bit non-realistic to think that we're actually enemies."