Knockout Dinners to Celebratory Steaks at Circa as Vegas Floyd Mayweather stopped by with some friends to catch up on the college basketball tournaments. By Reese Watson Updated April 9 2026, 1:46 p.m. ET Source: Circa

Alongside the beautiful weather, neon lights, and nonstop energy, one thing that is also always true in Las Vegas is fight night. Whether it’s UFC, Power Slap, or the upcoming return of WrestleMania, the action never stops and celebrities are always there to check it out for themselves.

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If venturing downtown to Fremont street is on the itinerary, count on Circa Las Vegas to always be abuzz with excitement behind every turn. The night before attending UFC Fight Night, where Moicano took on Duncan, Zuffa Boxing star Callum “King Callum” Walsh along with Tabatha Ricci and her team dined at 8 East together before getting a tour of Stadium Swim and Legacy Club.

Source: Circa

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At the same time on the other side of 8 East, 1v1 basketball star Alan Palesano, also known as Whit3_Iverson, who in the middle of dinner stepped away to take another pull from the Lucky Box vending machine. This time he pulled a signed Carmello Anthony jersey.

Downstairs at Barry’s we heard that it was date night for actor Emilio Rivera and his wife, actress, writer, producer and documentary filmmaker, Yadi Rivera. They currently star alongside each other in the popular BET show, Carl Weber’s The Family Business. After posing in the popular kitchen photo with Chef Barry, Emilio took another shot at cooking his own steak since it got over 500,000 views on Instagram from the last visit. A new tradition to mark their time at Circa, perhaps? Later on in the evening, the couple posed for a photo with CEO/Owner Derek Stevens atop the iconic Legacy Club.

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Source: Circa

Most people don't know that there are a few traditions that some teams uphold and reserve specifically for their new teammates. Especially when you make the Winter Olympic hockey team, this was true for Washington Capitals goalie Logan Thompson, who had to buy his whole team dinner at Barry’s Prime for being an Olympian. After dinner Chef Barry Dakake took Logan and two of his teammates Tom Wilson, and Alex Ovechkin for a tour of the kitchen and posed for a rare photo together. It is so exciting to see two big names from the Canadian Olympic hockey team in Las Vegas, and even Derek Stevens came down to say hello and welcome them all to Circa. Talk about star treatment.

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Source: Circa

Pool season never ends at Circa, as Stadium Swim remains one of the only pools in town open all year. Since the weather feels more like Vegas again, Floyd Mayweather stopped by with some friends to catch up on the college basketball tournaments. He also took the opportunity to catch up with Circa Executive Richard Wilk, who has been taking care of Mayweather for over 20 years. The duo posed for a photo while catching the games on the 143-ft screen. What a great way to wind down from a busy weekend.

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Source: Circa