Dreamworks Announces 'Kung Fu Panda 4' With Jack Black to Return

Fans of Dreamworks Animation titles such as Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, Minions, and Trolls will be pleasantly surprised to hear that everyone's favorite martial arts-loving panda is back in Kung Fu Panda 4. The titular panda, who is voiced by comedian and actor Jack Black, will also make a return, but when will Kung Fu Panda 4 be in theaters?

Here's what you need to know about the Kung Fu Panda 4 release date.