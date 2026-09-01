LAVO Is Hosting Las Vegas's Hottest Party — And It Has One Rule That's About to Be the Talk of Labor Day Weekend By Reese Watson Published Sept. 1 2026, 12:09 p.m. ET Source: TAO Hospitality

LAVO is closing out summer with a lookbook instead of a menu preview — and that alone tells you Villa Bianco isn't just going to be another normal night out.

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Source: TAO Hospitality

The Las Vegas hotspot, better known for turning brunch into a full-blown party, is hosting a one-night-only event on [Sunday, September 6 at The Venetian and Palazzo] and the whole room is built around a single idea: monochrome, from the tablescapes down to the guest list. Picture white florals, white linens, and a crowd that all got the same styling memo, all set up to feel like a summer evening somewhere along the Mediterranean. Doors open at 7 PM, and LAVO has already released a stunning lookbook so guests can plan their outfits before showing up.

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At This Party, The Look Is the Whole Point

There's no gray area here — the concept only works if everyone shows up in it. LAVO built the entire night around that visual unity, which is a bigger swing than it sounds like on paper, and it's a big part of why the party is generating buzz before it's even happened.

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Just Think Of A Party Brunch's Nighttime Cousin

Regulars at LAVO's Party Brunch already know how the venue operates: what starts as an Italian meal has a way of turning into a nightclub by dessert. Villa Bianco borrows that same formula and moves it to nighttime, with the restaurant's bottle-service theatrics and resident DJs pulling the night from a seated dinner into something closer to a full rager.

Source: TAO Hospitality

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One logistical note before booking: This is going to be on of the hottest parties in Las Vegas so, a table has to be reserved in advance to actually dine at Villa Bianco. General admission alone won't guarantee a seat, so anyone planning to eat should lock that in ahead of time rather than showing up and hoping.

A Weekend Full of Parties, But One Clear Standout