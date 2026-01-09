Legendary TV Stars Ring In The New Year At Circa Las Vegas Las Vegas is always lit up and lively, New Year’s Eve definitely didn't disappoint, and a little “stargazing” was a nice surprise. By Distractify Staff Published Jan. 9 2026, 2:30 p.m. ET Source: Circa Las Vegas

What could be more magical than starting the new year in Las Vegas? Even the rain couldn’t keep us away from the festivities and, from what we have heard, a variety of famous faces couldn’t resist either. We headed to Circa Las Vegas, because no one throws a better party or knows how to celebrate bigger.

For those who were fans of the '80s classics T.J. Hooker or Dynasty, or Melrose Place in the '90s, or maybe you just had her poster all over your bedroom wall, you will be jealous when we tell you we saw Heather Locklear at Barry’s Downtown Prime for dinner. We saw her with none other than her close friend and bodyguard, action hero Lorenzo Lamas. You may remember him from classics such as Falcon Crest, the action-packed series Renegade, and later on The Bold and the Beautiful.

They were being hosted by their friend and Circa Executive Richard Wilk, and shortly after we heard they were given a private kitchen tour by Chef Barry himself. He offered them a taste of his mother’s cookies, which they could not get enough of and even wound up taking a box home. Fans were ecstatic to see them, snapping photos nonstop; and they both looked better than ever as they posed in front of the flashing lights.

John Cerasani just had to get in one last win in before 2025 came to an end and a lot of people showed up to see him play. He was seen in Circa’s High Limit room filming his latest social media videos with his crew and also meeting up with Perfect Society Agency Owner Nick Wolfs, who manages over 1,000 creators and is in the Top 10 in the U.S. for TikTok agencies. Something big might be going down between them (just remember you heard it here first).

After the meeting, the crew headed down to Barry’s for dinner. It was quite a lively evening as John met former 2-time Women’s UFC champion, Julianna Peña, also known as "The Venezuelan Vixen". They were seen taking photos together with chef Barry Dakake in the wine room.

Reality show fans were packing into Circa's Mega Bar area to catch one of their favorite reality stars, Counting Cars, Mike Henry, also known as Ho--- Mike, on the casino floor with his horns on display. He was staying on property and celebrating the new year with close friends. We asked Mike if he minds all the fans stopping for photos at every turn; "I love it! I'm pretty sure I took around 50 photos just in the last 2 hours," he said as more people gathered around him to take photos with him. Mike is always eager to take photos, but this time was extra special because he got to take one with Circa CEO/Owner Derek Stevens’ son Sammy and Sammy's fiancée. He also met co-owner Greg Stevens' son, Bobby. One thing is guaranteed around Mike, which is a ton of laughs and funny conversations.