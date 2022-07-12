TikTok Video Hits the Nail on the Head About Having Meaningless LinkedIn Connections

Nothing makes you feel more like a meritless, unaccomplished, barely-functioning member of society than when you log onto LinkedIn and look at your newsfeed.

*Boom.* Your friend just got promoted!

*Bam.* That girl you went to college with just did something super cool at her workplace because obviously, she works at a much better company than you do.

And *wappa.* Another hiring manager is commending themselves — in a rather long-winded post — for literally doing the bare minimum.