One of Lisa Frank's Children Claims Her Famous Art Was Actually Made by Their Father

People who grew up in the 1990s know Lisa Frank from the very core of their beings. Bright, rainbow-colored leopards, unicorns with pink horns, dolphins happily breaching through a kaleidoscopic sunset vista; these are the scenes that made up the childhoods of '90s kids. And they all came from the iconic Lisa Frank brand.

But while children everywhere were dreaming of purple kittens and leopard-spotted green puppies, there was a shocking and disturbing reality unfolding in the home of Lisa Frank, her husband James Green, and their two children Forrest and Hunter. Now, one of Lisa's children has come forward to speak in an MGM documentary about the truth behind Lisa Frank's rise to superstardom, and what he has to say isn't very flattering. Here's what we know.

One of Lisa Frank's children has made some shocking claims about his mom.

While son Forrest has been a little quieter about his mom, Hunter has held nothing back after participating in MGM and Amazon Prime Video's documentary, Glitter and Greed: the Lisa Frank Story. According to Hunter, pretty much all of the artwork that people recognize from the Lisa Frank brand is the result of his father, James.

On social media, he shared videos of himself holding up two different pieces of artwork of vastly different styles. Neither is particularly reminiscent of the iconic Lisa Frank style, but Hunter asks viewers: Which do you like better? The point, apparently, is that his father is a more skilled artist, although the internet has made it clear that his opinion is up for interpretation.

According to Hunter in the documentary, things weren't all butterflies and rainbows in their house when he was growing up. He accused his mother of screaming at him, treating his brother more kindly than she treated him, and stealing his father's glory and accolades. Hunter's disdain for his mother is all part of an overall picture painted by people who claim that the Lisa Frank brand created a hostile work environment and artists were never properly credited for their work.

Lisa Frank's social media is getting weird, and people are noticing.

As the documentary aired in December 2024 and people began gaining awareness of what detractors claim is Lisa's pattern of exploitation and abusive behavior, things got a little weird on Lisa Frank's social media.

In a series of posts to the brand's TikTok, a number of odd overlays has people questioning what's going on. In one video, an overlay of a dolphin pattern reads, "I just lost my job." In another, the overlay reads, "blissfully succumb to the whirling blackness of eternal oblivious." While an additional overlay reads, "help" and "I am insufferable."

Followers of the page are concerned, with one writing, "Is everything OK at home, Lisa?" Another follower asks, "Do you need help?"

