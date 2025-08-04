Inside Loni Anderson's Personal Life and Kids Loni Anderson was married four times. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 4 2025, 1:40 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After a prolonged illness, actress Loni Anderson died on Aug. 3rd, 2025, according to Newsweek. She was 79 years old. PBS later reported that her family shared in a statement, "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother, and grandmother." Loni had a decades-long career in both TV and movies, and she was even married to Burt Reynolds at one point. It's hard not to wonder about Loni Anderson's kids and the family she is survived by.

Loni's career skyrocketed thanks to her role in the TV show WKRP in Cincinnati. During her time on the series, she was nominated for three Golden Globe nominations and two Emmy nominations, per PBS. She was also in the movie Stroker Ace with Burt Reynolds before they were married, and later, the comedy film 3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain. She left a lasting impression on both the big and small screens, and she was able to have a family while doing it.

Loni Anderson had two children.

Loni is survived by her two adult children, Quinton Reynolds and Deidra Hoffman. Loni and her first husband, Bruce Hasselberg, had Deidra together. She later adopted her son, Quinton, with Burt Reynolds. In 2014, Loni and Deidra appeared on The Doctors and shared details of Deidra's multiple sclerosis diagnosis. At the time, the mother/daughter duo opened up about how they came to find out about Deidra's MS.

"I diagnosed myself years before with just stress and I had lots of symptoms that I ignored," Deidra said at the time. "I was busy. I was a mom, I worked full-time. I didn't have time for everything that was happening to me and the diagnosis stopped me in my tracks." Deidra was officially diagnosed in 2009, and Loni shared with Closer Weekly that she made sure to "step up" for her daughter with appointments and general support. At the time, she told the outlet that her daughter was supportive of her as well, and that their family had always been very close in general.

Loni Anderson had one son with Burt Reynolds.

Loni and Burt welcomed adopted son Quinton into their family early on in their marriage in 1988. Although The Hollywood Reporter reported that Burt said Loni was unfit to parent Quinton after their divorce, Loni and her son maintained such a close relationship that he reportedly walked her down the aisle in her 2008 wedding.

Quinton did not completely follow in his famous parents' footsteps in TV or movies, but he has worked on several projects. According to his IMDb profile, Quinton has done camera work for a number of movies, including Ouija: Origin of Evil and Tales of Halloween.

Loni also had a step-son through her fourth husband, Bob Flick. Unlike Loni's kids from two of her earlier marriages, there isn’t much known about Adam, but according to CNN, he is a father of two.

Loni Anderson was married at the time of her death.