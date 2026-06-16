James Barker Dies at 40; ‘Love Island USA’ Tribute Episode Airs Tonight By Anuraag Chatterjee Published June 16 2026, 5:54 a.m. ET Source: @chaoticdj

Love Island USA is mourning the loss of executive producer James Barker, who died unexpectedly while working on the show's eighth season in Fiji. The late producer had joined Love Island USA in 2020, initially as a story producer.

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Peacock and ITV confirmed the news in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, June 15. The statement said Tuesday's episode of Love Island USA would honor series executive producer James Barker, who died last week in Fiji after an unexpected medical emergency. This will be the current season’s 13th episode, according to Variety.

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“Unimaginable Loss for the Production"

ITV America and Peacock released a joint statement about the passing of James Barker, as revealed by Variety. It read, “James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire Love Island USA production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock.”

“He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to James’ partner, family, friends and colleagues,” the statement added.

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The statement also noted Barker's contributions to the show's production and post-production work. The late producer had worked in the television industry since 2011.

😢Executive Producer of Love Island USA James Barker died unexpectedly while filming the show’s eighth season. The 40-year-old had an “unexpected medical emergency” last week, according to TMZ. He will be honored in the June 16, episode of Love Island USA, People added. There has… pic.twitter.com/UHqH1HeHkE — Sumner (@renmusb1) June 16, 2026

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His other credits included Counting Cars, Queer Eye, and Forged in Fire. According to People, Barker was also a DJ for over 20 years under the name DJ Chaotic.

“James Was the Absolute Light”

Adam Roth, Barker's partner of four and a half years, also released a statement. According to People, Roth, who is CEO and founder of Silent Partner Advisory, said, “James was the absolute light and love of my life. He brought joy and brilliance to everything he touched.”

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The 48-year-old said, “James was such a champion of the community of young music artists, he was able to introduce to audiences on Love Island. We met at a Billie Eilish concert, and live music was a constant in our relationship." The couple had bought an apartment together in January, according to a post on Roth’s Instagram.