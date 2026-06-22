‘Love Island USA’ Shakes Up Casa Amor With a Twist No One Saw Coming In the episode, the men were sent to a separate location while the women remained in the main villa, watching everything happening at Casa Amor. By Anuraag Chatterjee Updated June 22 2026, 4:54 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

Episode 17 of Love Island USA Season 8 on Peacock marked the arrival of Casa Amor, upending relationships across the villa.

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In the episode, the men were sent to a separate location while the women remained in the main villa, where a newly installed TV gave them a live feed of everything happening at Casa Amor.

Source: Peacock

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Six new women were also introduced, and their interactions with the men played out in real time for their partners to watch. The development comes amid a backdrop of growing tension in the villa, where contestants had been dealing with gossip and sniping among partners and friends alike.

The Casa Amor Twist

With tensions already running high, the episode began with the men and the women separated for the ‘Hearts on Fire’ challenge. The competition came with a twist: instead of performing for one another, the men watched performances from the new Casa Amor arrivals.

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kayda & trinity were tag teaming the boys the entire challenge LMFAOOOOOO i love them pic.twitter.com/odWfVaubxs — tyris ✰ (@TYRISPRINT) June 22, 2026

Things escalated quickly. Amora, one of the new entries, immediately kissed Zach. Kayda, watching from the villa, reacted visibly.

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Another newcomer, Parmida, drew a quieter response from the men. At the same time, Jaiden arrived with handcuffs and used them to cuff Corbin, leaving Kenzie upset, since the two had spoken earlier in the episode about tension in the villa. The situation intensified when Corbin was heard saying, “I’m going back with somebody different.”

The Mood at the Villa

Back at the firepit, the women watching the live feed grew increasingly unsettled as the interactions with the new arrivals continued. After spending the day watching the men get comfortable with the new entries, the villa cast was told the men would be staying at Casa Amor for several more days.

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Who's loving the Casa Girls so far (besides the Boys)? 😻 #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/JU8j6KRtZD — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) June 22, 2026

When the TV was switched off, the women could still hear chanting from Casa Amor and began shouting back, escalating into a full exchange between the two locations. The first day at Casa Amor ended with none of the men having formed a new couple.