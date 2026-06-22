‘Love Island USA’ Shakes Up Casa Amor With a Twist No One Saw Coming
In the episode, the men were sent to a separate location while the women remained in the main villa, watching everything happening at Casa Amor.
Episode 17 of Love Island USA Season 8 on Peacock marked the arrival of Casa Amor, upending relationships across the villa.
In the episode, the men were sent to a separate location while the women remained in the main villa, where a newly installed TV gave them a live feed of everything happening at Casa Amor.
Six new women were also introduced, and their interactions with the men played out in real time for their partners to watch.
The development comes amid a backdrop of growing tension in the villa, where contestants had been dealing with gossip and sniping among partners and friends alike.
The Casa Amor Twist
With tensions already running high, the episode began with the men and the women separated for the ‘Hearts on Fire’ challenge. The competition came with a twist: instead of performing for one another, the men watched performances from the new Casa Amor arrivals.
Things escalated quickly. Amora, one of the new entries, immediately kissed Zach. Kayda, watching from the villa, reacted visibly.
Another newcomer, Parmida, drew a quieter response from the men. At the same time, Jaiden arrived with handcuffs and used them to cuff Corbin, leaving Kenzie upset, since the two had spoken earlier in the episode about tension in the villa.
The situation intensified when Corbin was heard saying, “I’m going back with somebody different.”
The Mood at the Villa
Back at the firepit, the women watching the live feed grew increasingly unsettled as the interactions with the new arrivals continued.
After spending the day watching the men get comfortable with the new entries, the villa cast was told the men would be staying at Casa Amor for several more days.
When the TV was switched off, the women could still hear chanting from Casa Amor and began shouting back, escalating into a full exchange between the two locations.
The first day at Casa Amor ended with none of the men having formed a new couple.
In the preview for Monday’s episode, the women are likely to have their Casa Amor experience and meet 12 new men to test their relationships.
According to USA Today, Peacock has announced that a special screening of the two-hour episode will debut in 28 select theaters in major cities nationwide on Monday night.
Viewers will "see the jaw-dropping moments from Casa Amor and witness the bombshell twists, tests, and unforgettable recouplings in real time," Peacock said.