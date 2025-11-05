Lucky Box Brings Rare Pokémon Thrills and Celebrity Hype to Las Vegas The coveted card will appear as a Golden Ticket holy grail hidden inside Lucky Box machines located within select Caesars Entertainment properties across Las Vegas. By Distractify Staff Published Nov. 4 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET Source: Lucky Box

Lucky Box Vending is redefining what it means to collect. The fast-growing interactive vending brand is merging nostalgia, entertainment, and technology to create a new kind of thrill for fans; and this fall, the excitement lands squarely in Las Vegas. The company’s newest activation introduces one of the rarest Pokémon cards ever released: a 1999 1st Edition “Red Cheeks” Pikachu graded Gem Mint 10.

The coveted card will appear as a Golden Ticket holy grail hidden inside Lucky Box machines located within select Caesars Entertainment properties across Las Vegas. The exact drop location remains a mystery, fueling the suspense and sense of discovery that have made Lucky Box a nationwide sensation.

“Fans can experience the thrill of discovery at our machines nationwide,” said Kamela Brewer, VP of Marketing and Partnerships for Lucky Box Vending. “Every pull is a chance at something extraordinary, and that’s what keeps people coming back. ”Each Lucky Box machine offers sealed mystery boxes containing graded Pokémon and sports cards, authenticated autographed jerseys, or rare memorabilia. Every purchase guarantees you walk away with something, but a lucky few uncover Golden Tickets redeemable for unique collector’s items and once-in-a-lifetime rewards.

To launch the Las Vegas drop, celebrity ambassadors Brittney Palmer, artist and former UFC Octagon Girl, and seven-time Mr. Olympia Champion, Flex Lewis, will lead the “Lucky Drop,” a high-energy event kicking off Nov. 5. They join a growing list of stars who have participated in Lucky Box moments, including Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and streamer N3ON alongside Derek Stevens at Circa Las Vegas, and UFC personality Arianny Celeste, who dropped a Golden Ticket at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The brand’s viral success has been fueled by social media, where clips of fans uncovering their pulls have racked up tens of millions of views. “It’s authentic, it’s exciting, and it spreads fast,” Brewer added. “That energy is what makes Lucky Box so special.”

