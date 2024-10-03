Home > Human Interest Lyle Menendez Got His Bachelor’s Degree From One of the First in-Prison Programs in California "It really is an honor to be in the business of teaching and learning." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 2 2024, 9:47 p.m. ET Source: Netflix; Vimeo/UC Irvine (video still)

Lyle Menendez graduated from Beverly Hills High School in 1987 and by the fall of that year, he was attending Princeton University. He only lasted one semester due to the fact that he was caught plagiarizing. Though he returned in early 1989, he dropped out later that year. It was during that second attempt that Lyle, along with his brother Erik, murdered their parents.

Article continues below advertisement

The brothers were arrested in March 1990 and were eventually found guilty in 1996. They've been in various California prisons ever since. Nearly 35 years after his initial arrest, Lyle earned his bachelor's degree from an in-prison program through the University of California system. It was the first of its kind in the state. A video of his prison graduation ceremony has been circulating online and shows how proud he was of that moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Lyle Menendez's graduation ceremony is really quite moving.

On June 20, 2024, Lyle, along with 22 other men, took part in a college graduation ceremony at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, Calif. "UC Irvine has transformed our lives," said Sergio Guil, a fellow inmate and graduate who had been incarcerated for 28 years. As each of the 23 names were read out loud by he University of California Irvine Chancellor Howard Gillman, the men proudly accepted their diplomas while shaking his hand. Lyle's smile was equally as big and proud.

Although he did not speak during the ceremony, it's safe to assume he feels similarly to those who did. When Guil arrived in prison, he couldn't even speak English though he quickly learned and followed that up with American Sign Language. Soon, he was a prison library patron who was also working with other prisoners to help them understand the value of education. "I chose to increase my knowledge in order to be of service to my peers, not as a means of gaining accolades," he explained.

Article continues below advertisement

The program is inspiring everyone involved.

The professors who volunteer their time have been inspired by their students' dedication and tenacity. Chancellor Gillman said during his remarks that the experience "reminded me of why I became an educator and thereafter a higher education administrator: It really is an honor to be in the business of teaching and learning." He added that this program really drives home the idea anyone can earn their degree.

Article continues below advertisement

Several friends and family members of those who graduated have also been motivated to go back to school themselves. In an op-ed piece for the San Diego Tribune, the program director Keramet Reiter and officer Jennifer Gomez wrote, "One of our students got married after he enrolled in UCI’s LIFTED. Inspired by her incarcerated husband’s commitment to a college education, that student’s new wife enrolled in her local community college."