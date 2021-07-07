YouTuber Madilyn Bailey Impresses 'AGT' Judges With Original Song Inspired by Internet Trolls

The Wisconsin native already had over 13 million followers on social media before her America's Got Talent audition, including her share of haters.

However, Madilyn decided to turn those hateful comments into an original song, and judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel were more than impressed with the 28-year-old singer.

"The dream for me is to sing songs that I’ve written that I love and get it out to as many people as possible," she said on the show.