Major Celebrities Spotted Partying Inside Circa Hotel & Casino In Downtown Las Vegas

This property is a celebrity gold mine on any given day or night, and we always seem to be there at just the right time to catch even a glimpse of someone big.

Published Nov. 21 2025, 3:19 p.m. ET

Source: Circa Las Vegas

There is nothing quite like walking under the glittering lights of Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas, and even better when you are in good company to celebrate your most exciting moments. We love not only indulging in all that this city has to offer, but getting to see who else shares the same taste that we do.

We were lucky to have gotten a last-minute reservation at Barry’s Downtown Prime inside Circa Las Vegas, and just as we were walking to our table, we spotted Donnie Wahlberg and a few friends celebrating his successful new show, Boston Blue, over some of the best steak that Chef Barry has to offer. We saw him posing with Owner/CEO Derek Stevens just as we were heading out.

Source: circa las vegas
Source: circa las vegas
No birthday celebration is complete without making a stop at Barry’s, and that is exactly how WWE's LA Knight capped off his special day with some friends and Jordan Nashen, who was celebrating his birthday as well. Both men were seen posing with celebrity chef Barry Dakake. Whether it is for dinner, dessert, or drinks, Barry’s always seems to be the right choice.

Source: circa las vegas
Source: circa las vegas
As we have been following the progression of Las Vegas getting a professional baseball team, we continue to see more athletes and their teams flocking to town for celebrations or just to check out the city. We were told San Francisco Giants’ General Manager, Zack Minasian, Sr. Advisor to the President of Baseball Operations Jeff Berry, and VP of Baseball Analytics Paul Bien were having dinner at Barry’s with their wives. Along with this group was Ian Ritchie, who is the Founder and Partner of the Icon Racing Team. We saw Circa Executive Richard Wilk post a photo of the group with him inside the restaurant. Earlier in the week Bruce Bochy was seen inside Barry's probably celebrating the fact he is officially back with the Giants in an advisory role. (As seen on the SF Giants X account). The only person missing was their new manager, Tony Vitello.

bruce bochy
Source: circa las vegas
Have you ever wondered what it was like to be around during the days when Frank Rosenthal was making a name for sports betting in Las Vegas? We certainly have, and that is why we were so excited when we saw his daughter, Stephanie Rosenthal, talking with Derek Stevens at Legacy Club about the movie ‘Casino’ and her parents’ life, a topic that really fascinated him. We saw them pose for a photo and wish we could have gotten one too.

Source: circa las vegas
Source: circa las vegas

This property is a celebrity gold mine on any given day or night, and we always seem to be there at just the right time to catch even a glimpse of someone big. Every time we are at Circa, we are taken back to the feel of how Vegas used to be. A lot of that can be accredited to the old-school charm and modern vision that flows through this property. You don’t have to be a huge movie star or high-level athlete to get the royal treatment.

