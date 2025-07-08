Gospel Music Legend Mama Mosie Burks Passed Away at the Age of 92 — Here's What We Know "Though we mourn her physical absence, we rejoice in knowing she’s been singing about this day all her life." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 8 2025, 10:56 a.m. ET Source: X/@JBrooks02

The gospel music world is mourning the loss of one of its greats, following the death of Mama Mosie Burks. She was an icon and a legend who gave so much of herself during her 92 years. An excerpt of an interview with Mama Mosie, which was shared on X, shows how grateful she was for the opportunities she had. In particular, Mama Mosie was thrilled and surprised by the notion that anyone wanted her to record a solo album. It was released in 2005 when she was 72 years old.

When Mama Mosie recorded her album, she was 70 years old and faced some pushback from people who thought she was too old. She recalled dwelling on three scriptures while getting ready to record. Each of them involved Mama Mosie asking for God's strength and blessing. "So when it came time for me to do the album," she said, "no problem." Her passing is a tremendous gut punch to all who felt inspired by her. What was Mama Mosie Burks's cause of death? Here's what we know.

What we know about Mama Mosie Burks's cause of death.

The death of Mama Mosie on July 7, 2025, was shared in a moving post to The Mississippi Mass Choir Facebook page. A cause of death has not been revealed at this time. "Mama Mosie was more than a voice," they wrote. "She was a living testimony of unwavering faith, joy, and perseverance." They go on to reference how many people were brought to church courtesy of Mama Mosie's performances and faith. "Though we mourn her physical absence, we rejoice in knowing she’s been singing about this day all her life."

Nearly every comment under the Facebook announcement touched on how Mama Mosie's gifts, especially her voice. People loved to hear her sing. "Now she is in heaven singing in God’s choir," replied one person. "You will be missed but never forgotten because you left us with your music."

When I Rose This Morning



Mama Mosie Burks🕊️ ft. Mississippi Mass Choir (1996)pic.twitter.com/krI2UFZZcL — Gospel 🙏💎 (@DITR_Gospel) July 7, 2025

Mama Mosie Burks sang with The Mississippi Mass Choir for 24 years.