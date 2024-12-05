Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Oh, so We Cheating?” — Man Finds Mystery Phone in Couch, TikTok Thinks It’s Wife’s Burner "Secret phone, secret life." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 5 2024, 9:41 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @whatsbraddoing

"We just found this phone in the couch," a TikToker named Brad (@whatsbraddoing) states at the top of a recently posted viral clip. In the video, he and another woman work together to try and uncover the mystery of who the phone belongs to. He zooms into what looks like a rose gold iPhone 6s. It's plugged into an Apple lightning charger. He records a woman holding the phone up and looking at the screen of the device.

"Why won't it ... it's not charging, though," she says. She attempts to power on the device, but the screen is still black. "But like, where did it come from and why won't it charge?" he asks as the woman taps the phone's home button.

"You're trying to charge this for like 10 minutes," he continues to narrate off camera. Next, the video cuts to the iPhone's familiar white screen and Apple logo populating the screen, indicating that it now has enough juice to be turned on.

"OK, we're turning on, we're turning on." A child's excited voice can be heard in the background of the video, "We're turning on?!" they say. The woman from the beginning of the video then echoes the TikToker's concerns: "Where did it come from?"

Following this, the man taps the home button on the phone, it appears that he's noticed the home button isn't a genuine one that originally came with the iPhone. "I feel like this is not the best story start, give me a minute," he says to his viewers.

He keeps the camera lens aimed at the iPhone's white screen, and it still hasn't booted to the device's home menu. "This is taking forever," the man comments. "We're a minute from the Buddha," then, there's another change on the device's screen — the white logo seems to change hue, turning an even brighter shade of white.

"Oh, there we go!" However, there is still no change and the man says in disappointment, "Oh, no. Something flashed, maybe it was ... This has been dead for a while," the man concedes.

Afterward, it seems that the phone finally did boot up into the device's home screen. The woman, holding the phone, says, "Wow, Friday, Jan. 11th." Then, at the password screen, the woman tries a numerical combination that surprisingly works.

It's at this point in the video that it dawns on the man whose phone it is: the woman in the video's. "It's your phone?" he asks, incredulously, before panning the camera up to her smiling face. "Yeah," she laughs, "I guess so," she says as the clip comes to a close.

Next, she goes back looking through the device then it fades to black. Numerous folks who responded to the video thought that this was evidence that his wife had a second phone and since she had a secondary device, that means there was some data she thought about keeping away from her husband.

Numerous folks on the application thought this implied the woman was cheating on the TikToker in question. One person wrote: "Who’s gonna break the bad news to him?"

@whatsbraddoing But how do you just forget your phone? @WhatsRaDoing ♬ original sound - whatsbraddoing

"He sounds so innocent and she sounds soooooo nervous," someone else penned in an additional remark. "Someone in that house is cheaaaaaatinnnnng," another wrote. "Oh dang, did I just watch the start of divorce proceedings?" one TikTok user asked.

But there were several other people who apologized on behalf of other users on the application for jumping to conclusions and causing stress for the man who posted the video. "Sorry brother F in the chat," they wrote. In a follow-up video, however, Brad informed folks watching the clip that he knows his wife isn't cheating on him.

And his reasoning for that in the video is simple. He provided his explanation with a simple question to other folks on the application, asking: "Would you rather the whole internet tell you your wife is cheating on you? Or would you rather the whole internet think your sister is your wife?"