Man wakes up in the middle of the night. Someone—or something—is trying to unlock his door: ‘I’m about positive it’s a frog’ "Looks chill, let em in." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 9 2026, 2:43 p.m. ET Source: @_ry_ro_/TikTok Man wakes up in the middle of the night. Someone—or something—is trying to unlock his door

It's the middle of the night, and a noise awakens you. The sound is metallic, a slightly high-pitched jangling that's familiar—something you've heard thousands of times before but can't quite place. Until it finally hits you. That's the sound of someone trying to open your front door.

Article continues below advertisement

This is exactly what happened to TikToker Ryan (@_ry_ro_). He was alerted to the sound in his sleep, prompting him to get out of bed. He instantly decided to begin recording on his camera so he could capture, in the moment, who or what was trying to get into his house.

"Dude something has been f***ing trying to unlock my door," Ryan says at the top of the video. He approaches the front entrance of his home. Strangely, he doesn't seem all that concerned about whoever or whatever could be on the other end.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm About Positive It's A Frog'

As he unfastens the bolt, he tells the audience he's convinced there's an amphibious friend waiting for him on the other end. Ryan keeps his camera steadily directed at the front of his home, and a quick scan shows that there aren't any ne'er-do-wells lurking in the distance.

But, as it just so happens, his original hypothesis is correct. Resting quietly on the front handle of his door is a little frog, happily chilling there. A caption for Ryan's post indicates that this isn't the first time this has happened to him, either. "Unfortunately, this is a common occurrence," he states.

Article continues below advertisement

Frogs Are About That Doorknob Life

As it turns out, there are tons of other instances where people have spotted frogs resting on their doorknob handles. This Reddit user posted to the site's r/mildlyinteresting sub where they showed off a picture of a hoppy little dude resting on a black screen door handle.

"There's a frog on my door handle," the photo uploader writes. A different person on the same website posted this picture of a frog enjoying the smooth, rounded surface of a metal door handle. "I came home to this fella on my doorknob. Ended up going through my garage so I wouldn't disturb him," the r/frogs poster wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Another poster on the app commended this frog's ability to determine where "the door unlocking mechanism is," as it hangs on a windowpane and stares into their home. But there really isn't any shortage of people arriving home or leaving their abodes to see frogs, for whatever reason, drawn to their door handles.

A YouTuber tried getting into their house at 2am and tried unlocking their door without disturbing the frog perched on top of it. And then there was this Ring camera incident where a woman getting ready to head inside her domicile had a frog jump towards her face, eliciting a strong reaction from her.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Doorknobs? Frogs Love Smooth Surfaces

Now this documented activity might lead one to believe that frogs are door-to-door Cutco knife salesmen or Jehova's Witnesses. But that's not the case: The slippery little jumpers are very found of resting on smooth surfaces.

It's for a very simple reason: they stick to them better. While one might think that some level of grit could provide better friction for, say, a human being to grip, it turns out the opposite is true for frogs. At least, that's according to this 2018 article published in the Journal of Experimental Biology.

Article continues below advertisement

The article states: "Our findings showed that climbing performance was highest on the narrowest smooth cylinder," when compared against rough surfaces for frogs to climb on. In face on one of the grittier surfaces, the frogs utilized in the study didn't complete a single successful climb.

This preference for sleek surfaces makes sense when one considers how a frog's adhesion works. Take a sticky, suction cup top and wet its cup, then find a sleek marble surface and plop it down right on it. It'll have a heck of a better chance sticking to that rather than, let's say, a gritty piece of cinderblock.

Article continues below advertisement

That's because, as this National Library of Medicine article indicates, the principles of wet adhesion favors more polished surfaces. So it doesn't come as a surprise as to why frogs prefer glossy planes over coarse and rugged options.