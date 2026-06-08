Mara Wieduwilt Is Making Ads That Feel Like Real Life The digital marketing specialist behind tapouts is building platform-native creative that speaks to moms, scales fast, and still feels human. By Reese Watson Published June 8 2026, 4:55 p.m. ET Source: Mara from tapouts

Most people think ads fail because they are annoying. Mara Wieduwilt thinks they fail because they feel fake.

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She works in digital marketing, but she does not talk like someone selling marketing. She talks like someone studying people, then building creative that fits the way they already talk online. That approach is now part of her day job at Tapouts, a kids' mental well-being startup in Los Angeles, where she leads marketing and helps manage about $250,000 in monthly Meta ad spend.

“Parents do not wake up hoping to see an ad,” Wieduwilt says. “They wake up trying to get through the morning.”That is the lens she uses. She is not trying to interrupt someone. She is trying to blend into what they already scroll.

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She Started By Paying Attention To How People Actually Talk

Wieduwilt is originally from Germany. She studied in Shanghai and later finished her degree in International Business in Amsterdam. Her early work included roles at SANOFI Aventis in Frankfurt and The HEINEKEN Company in Amsterdam. One specific detail still stands out to her from that time. During her internship at SANOFI, she spent hours looking at how people talked online about digestion and pain.

“I realized the internet is where the honest language lives,” she says. “People tell you what they are dealing with when they think no one is grading them.”She carried that curiosity into marketing. She does not start with what a brand wants to say. She starts with what the audience is already saying, then builds creative that mirrors the tone without copying it.“People can smell performance,” she says. “They can also feel when something is real.”

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Tapouts Became The Place Where She Built The System

After moving to Los Angeles, Wieduwilt joined Tapouts as a growth marketing intern. She started on operations, then shifted into growth and creative work as she saw what parents responded to. She also built the company’s first full UGC pipeline. It supported over $293,000 in ad spend and drove more than 7.6 million impressions.UGC means user-generated content, but the real point is simpler. It looks like something a real parent would post. It sounds like a real parent talking. It is not overly polished, which is exactly why it works.

“Polished can feel like distance,” she says. “Native content feels like proximity.”She also built marketing flows that consistently bring in about 20 percent of monthly sign-ups on the non-paid side.“That is the part people forget,” she says. “Paid is not the whole story. The journey matters too.”

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Her Ads Are Built Inside The Apps, On Purpose

Wieduwilt focuses heavily on platform-native content strategy. Her goal is to make ads feel like real posts from real people, not traditional ads. That means she studies how her audience creates content, then applies those patterns directly to her creative. She pays attention to how moms write captions, what formats they use, how they cut videos, and what feels natural in a feed.

“I spend a lot of time watching the way my audience communicates,” she says. “Not influencers. Regular moms.”She often edits inside Instagram itself, using native fonts and layouts so the content blends into organic posts.“If it looks like an ad, people treat it like an ad,” she says. “If it looks like a post, they give it a second.”That second is everything.

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She Learned To Make Influencer Marketing Work Without Big Money

One of her biggest challenges has been making influencer marketing work on a startup budget. Tapouts wanted creators who could drive results, but the typical rates for large followings were not realistic. So she changed the structure. Instead of paying for expensive organic posts, she focused on UGC agreements and used whitelisting and dark posting, running creator content as paid ads. That lets the brand leverage the creator’s face and credibility without paying for a traditional partnership model.

“You are not buying fame,” she says. “You are buying trust in a frame.”She also became selective. She did not spread budget across dozens of creators. She placed fewer, more intentional bets.“Not everything works,” she says. “The job is to find what works before you run out of runway.”

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One of the clearest lessons she shares is about focus. At tapouts, about 95 percent of sign ups come from mothers.The team tested expanding into a dad audience with new content and influencer partnerships. The results were not meaningful and the effort wasted budget.“That experiment taught me a hard lesson,” she says. “Focus is not limiting. Focus is protective.”She does not treat that as a gender statement. She treats it as a reality check. When one audience is clearly responding, the smartest move is to understand them better than anyone else.“General marketing advice is loud,” she says. “Audience behavior is honest.”

She Builds Retention, Not Just Acquisition

Wieduwilt also launched Sunday Huddles, a weekly live program for kids, which helped increase month two retention by five percentage points. That matters because growth is not only about sign-ups. It is what happens after.“Acquisition is the first promise,” she says. “Retention is whether you kept it.”She describes her work as connecting emotional understanding with clean data. She wants messaging that feels simple and true, then she wants the numbers to confirm it.“Data tells you where to look,” she says. “People tell you what to say.”

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Where Is She Headed Next?

Wieduwilt wants to keep growing in data-driven digital marketing in the U.S., especially at the intersection of technology, consumer behavior, and creative strategy. She wants to move into a senior role where she can own full funnel acquisition and drive strategy end-to-end. She is also interested in going deeper into analytics and automation. Long term, she wants to help more mission-driven companies, especially in health, wellness, and the family space, connect with audiences in a way that feels real. Her goal is not to make louder ads. It is to make ads that feel like they belong in someone’s life.