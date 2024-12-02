Home > Human Interest Marcia Clark Doesn't Speak to Either of Her Ex-Husbands — Did She Marry a Third Time? "I just think I’m at a place in my life where I’m pretty occupied with what I’m doing, and I’m really into it, and that’s good for me." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 2 2024, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There were so many characters introduced during the murder trial of O.J. Simpson that each day felt like a new episode of a television show. There was Simpson's lead attorney Johnnie Cochran, the man who rhymed in order to get his client an acquittal. We could never forget about Mark Fuhrman, the Los Angeles police detective whose racism was a large part of the defense. And then there was Judge Ito, who was made more famous by Jay Leno's Dancing Itos bit. It was a circus, to say the least.

The prosecution's side of the courtroom was significantly less flashy, which only seemed to encourage media coverage. The press ripped apart the physical appearance of lead prosecutor Marcia Clark, which caused her to undergo a head-to-toe makeover mid-trial. There were also romance rumors about Clark and her co-counsel, Christopher Darden, which were later lightly confirmed by both. Was Clark married at the time, and is she married today? Here's what we know.

Is Marcia Clark married?

Clark's marriage to her second husband, Gordon Clark, was finalized in March 1995 which was two months after Simpson's trial began. According to The Washington Post, the couple filed for divorce mere days before the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Since Clark was thrust into the spotlight as lead defense attorney, information about her divorce became fodder for the press. It was not an easy time.

The couple shared two children and at one point, Clark "filed a motion asking the court to force Gordon to reinstate the support payments she said he had unilaterally halved to $500." Even though Clark made twice as much as her estranged husband, she claimed their kids spent more than half their time with her. Gordon's defense was to toss a few low blows towards his soon-to-be ex-wife by suggesting she needed the money for fancy shoes and hairspray to maintain her new look.

Gordon also said Clark's celebrity status was affecting him negatively, as the press was painting him in an unflattering light. "Leslie Abramson and Gloria Allred appeared on Which Way LA, a radio program, and speculated that I was possibly some kind of child molester and that my motivation might be just to hit the petitioner with the custody motion in order to get out of my support obligation," he said in the filing. On her show, Cokie Roberts said that his case was run by "Simpson's defense team."

The divorce was bitter, with both parties using their children as ammunition. Gordon balked at the idea that Clark spent so much time with their sons, suggesting she spent more more than one hour a day with them. He went on to say that his estranged wife wouldn't let him see his children more than twice a week, and spent most of their time with a nanny, leaving them "starved for affection." Clark's friends said otherwise, citing examples of the times she would read to them before bed.