'Marked Safe From Rapture 2025' Memes to Enjoy, if You're Still Around "Marked safe from Rapture number 374." By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 23 2025, 5:20 p.m. ET Source: X/@SilversMemez

After South African pastor Joshua Mhlakela shared in a Sept. 9, 2025, YouTube video that he had a vision of Jesus’s return, aka the Rapture, you could say it got the internet talking ... like a lot! His prediction that it would happen on Sept. 23 or 24, right in line with the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah, sparked plenty of backlash from nonbelievers (and fairly so, given all the other failed end-of-the-world calls).

Still, that didn’t stop firm believers from posting videos of their preparations for the big day, and boy, were they going to great lengths to make sure their affairs were in order before they’re literally lifted into the sky. As for the nonbelievers, who are expected to stay behind on Earth to face Judgment Day, they’ve decided to make light of the whole end-of-the-world debacle with “Marked Safe From the 2025 Rapture” memes, basically saying: hey, we’re still here.

In case the Rapture didn't happen, we've got some "marked safe from the rapture 2025" memes for ya!

Source: Pixabay

Whether the Rapture didn’t happen or is just running late, plenty of people on social media have come up with clever memes to let the world know, “Hey, I’m here, and I’m safe!” (Well, maybe at least the first part.) So go ahead… indulge.

Well, this is awkward.

Faithful Christians: The Rapture is coming. The rest of us: Umm… we’re still here on Earth, buried in debt and a to-do list that has got to get done by the end of the day.

Too soon?

Also, safe from the Rapture! (at least so far) pic.twitter.com/SE4g4v4Clb — Priestess of Nemesis 🦇🌈🇺🇦🌊 (@BatQueen) September 23, 2025

If you didn’t catch Donald Trump on Sept. 22, 2025, the day before Rapture Day, warning about the supposed link between acetaminophen (aka Tylenol) and autism, you missed him not being able to pronounce the word “acetaminophen.” No, really, we’re serious! The good news is that his video was still making the rounds on Sept. 23, which means the Rapture still hasn’t happened!

You marking yourself safe from Rapture Day while everyone else is pacing around waiting.

Anybody else mark themselves "SAFE" from the #Rapture of today? pic.twitter.com/9YImygsVyG — Nonya Biznezz (@Ma6046E) September 23, 2025

The world’s a crazy place, and while it would definitely be nice if Jesus just swooped in to save everyone from more pain, suffering, and anxiety, for now it seems like people are just waiting, eyes wide, ready for any sign that the Rapture has officially begun.

How about a throwback to 2024, when the Rapture was supposed to happen then?

Marked Safe from the Rapture pic.twitter.com/SSL6gpIB88 — βմղղվ Ɠɾąվ 🚫 (@bunnygray111) September 19, 2024

A handwritten sign warning that the Rapture was coming on Sept. 18, 2024, made the rounds online last year, and people jokingly marked themselves safe from that day. And yet, here we are again, going through the motions of another so-called end of the world. Hopefully this time, the folks who claimed they quit their jobs didn’t actually follow through given past outcomes.

Not exactly a "marked safe" meme but a Rapture meme most will appreciate.