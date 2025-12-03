Marvin Morales's Wife Had to Witness a Horrible Crime Through a Camera The former California law enforcement officer died after being chased by the authorities. By Diego Peralta Updated Dec. 3 2025, 3:41 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @ABC10

The tragedy of Marvin Morales's case can't be overstated. A former California deputy was suspected of taking the life of his own son before dying after a violent chase. However, other members of the Morales family were also affected by the loss.

What happened to Marvin's wife? Here's what we know about how the case affected the woman who married the former police officer. Not only did Marvin's wife have to see her husband commit an unspeakable crime, but she also lost a child in the process.

What happened to Marvin Morales's wife?

According to a report from NBC News, Marvin's wife watched Marvin kill her son through an online security video device. Details concerning the woman's identity or the aftermath of the situation were not made available to the public. The mystery woman's role in the story is not openly described. Instead, the report focuses on how Marvin mercilessly took the life of the boy who trusted him. The crime was committed in the family's California home.

Criminals often need to find escape routes before authorities can catch them. When Marvin was spotted in his vehicle, he tried to get away from the authorities by speeding through the streets of Elk Grove. He wasn't fast enough to ditch the police officers who were ordered to catch him. The case makes the rounds on social media due to its unpredictable nature. Police officers threw spikes on the ground, causing Marvin to lose control of his vehicle.

Marvin eventually crashed into a nearby tree before officers approached the wrecked vehicle to take him down. It's unknown if the criminal got the opportunity to fire back at the officers who went after him during the chase.

A former Sacramento sheriff's deputy suspected in the fatal stabbing of his 11-year-old child in Elk Grove was shot by police along Highway 5 Tuesday, authorities said.



The suspect, 40-year-old Marvin Morales, was found to have overdosed on duty in 2023:https://t.co/KrwHain7nq pic.twitter.com/18uy9MNhwm — CBS Sacramento (@CBSSacramento) December 2, 2025 Source: X/ @CBSSacramento

Marvin Morales's son lost his life in a tragic way.

The nature of this case is heartbreaking. After working as a police officer for years, Marvin reportedly stabbed his 11-year-old son to death. The reasoning behind the killer's actions was never disclosed. And in the end, a boy who hadn't even reached high school was stripped of his hopes and dreams. The online camera situation only adds fuel to the fire. The child's mother wasn't at home when it happened. The only thing she could do was call the police.

The aforementioned report also states that a young girl was present at the house during the time the murder took place. The connection this girl has to the Morales family wasn't revealed. The report also doesn't address whether the girl was a witness to the crime or if she was located somewhere else in the house. The boy was taken to the hospital after the stabbing was reported. Unfortunately, doctors were not able to save his life.