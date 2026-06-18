‘Matlock’ Plagued by New Misconduct Claims Following David Del Rio’s 2025 Exit The suit alleges racially charged comments were made about the bodies of Black cast and crew members, including Lowe himself. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published June 18 2026, 9:13 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@CBS

John Lowe, a former executive story editor on the CBS legal drama Matlock, filed a lawsuit Wednesday in California court against CBS Television Studios, showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman and executive producers Nicki Renna and Jeffrey Lieber, alleging a hostile work environment permeated by racist and sexually explicit conduct.

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The suit alleges racially charged comments were made about the bodies of Black cast and crew members, including Lowe himself.

Source: YouTube/@CBS

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Lowe worked on Matlock between October 2023 until his termination in July 2025, which he alleges in his suit was retaliatory, coming less than two weeks after he reported Urman for referring to Juneteenth as “C--teenth.”

"C--n" is a racial slur with roots in the antebellum South, historically used to describe Black people as lazy, loud or deceitful, according to the lawsuit.

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CBS Responds to the Allegations

CBS has since responded, saying an internal investigation did not substantiate the claims.

In a statement, according to Deadline, CBS Studios said, “We are committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for everyone and take all workplace complaints seriously. In this instance, a thorough investigation was completed, and we were unable to find support for his allegations. We look forward to vigorously defending this lawsuit.”

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Matlock has had more scandals around this show than its own plot. And they haven't even hit season 3 yet! — The BUZZCast (@BuzzWorthyRadio) June 18, 2026

The suit also brings into focus comments made by Nicki Renna, especially towards Black cast member Eme Ikwuakor. According to Deadline, Renna allegedly said that Ikwuakor “can barely read” and called him late at night, saying that she was “in bed wearing only her underwear.” Further, the suit also states that Renna made sexually derogatory remarks about Ikwuakor, such as “Eme’s [big black c**k] saves him.”

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“This comment was not made in connection with any legitimate casting, creative, or production function; it was a gratuitous racial epithet that demeaned Ikwuakor based on his race and that Plaintiff, of the same race, witnessed and found deeply offensive,” according to the report, which cited the three-claim, 11-page lawsuit. It also states that Lowe was a witness to such remarks and found it offensive.

Not The First Scandal

The lawsuit is not the first controversy to hit the production. Actor David Del Rio was fired in October 2025 following sexual assault allegations, which stemmed from an alleged incident in her trailer on Sept. 26, 2025.

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A lawsuit alleges Matlock‘s showrunner and exec producers created a hostile work environment “permeated by sexually explicit+discriminatory conduct, including an incident in which a supervisor referred to Juneteenth as “Coonteenth.”https://t.co/KrNFyd9keF — 🇺🇦🌻lisaliebman@bksy.social (@LisaLiebmanNYC) June 17, 2026