Meet Hoopsy Daisy, the Model Who Has Fans in Awe Over Her "Wild" Hula Hoop Tricks "Literally might be the sexiest woman on IG." By Distractify Staff Published Sept. 29 2025, 1:18 p.m. ET

Hoopsy Daisy has turned hula hooping into a viral spectacle, with clips of her high-energy routines pulling in millions of views on Instagram. The model and performer has built a reputation for blending fitness and dance into short videos that keep her followers glued to their screens.

Her most-watched post to date, featuring a black leotard routine performed in a garden, has racked up more than 14 million views. Other uploads, like her LED hoop spins inside a rustic stone kitchen and cheerleader-inspired sequences in full uniform, have drawn six-figure view counts in less than a week. Fans flood the comments with praise, calling her “so beautiful,” “freaking amazing,” and “the sexiest woman on IG.”

Some even credit her with fitness motivation.

One follower wrote, “I’ve been inspired to hit the gym twice a day now.” Another admitted they had to “watch several times just to comprehend all your skills.”

Hoopsy Daisy’s style mixes daring technical tricks with playful visuals. In one video she captions her move as “Still the scariest trick I know,” while flashing LED hoops spin across the frame. Other times, she leans into bold costuming, switching from bodycon dresses to sports uniforms and themed outfits that highlight her choreography. The growing audience is clear. Posts regularly earn thousands of likes within hours, and her reels average millions of plays. Her fans say it best.

