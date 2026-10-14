Meet SentX's Victoria, The Dubai AI Allowing People To Use For Free By Reese Watson Published Oct. 14 2026, 4:11 p.m. ET Source: SentX

Victoria is the foundation model from SentX, a young AI research company in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. You can start chatting without an account, within daily limits; creating one adds chat history and continuity across conversations, while a Plus plan raises the allowances and unlocks the full cognitive capabilities. Research, training and operation sit in Dubai, inside the UAE. As of 9 October 2026, SentX counts more than 12,000 registered accounts.

Article continues below advertisement

The company puts Victoria forward as a frontier-level model for demanding reasoning and original problem-solving, and reports individual cases where she found solutions that GPT, Grok and Claude missed, along with enthusiastic feedback from users.

How Victoria remembers and learns

Victoria runs on what SentX calls dynamic evolving memory. Selected experiences, preferences and relationships are retained across sessions; details that prove useful tend to strengthen, while lower-value ones fade. Recall is selective rather than photographic — the public model card sets those limits out. What survives is a working picture of who you are and what you are doing.

Article continues below advertisement

Imagine a freelancer building their own small app, choosing features and revising the design as they go. One session settles on a direction; another rules an approach out after it misbehaves. If those decisions are retained, they carry into later sessions and the project accumulates instead of starting over. That record is what makes Victoria read as a continuing presence. Her character stays consistent, her understanding of familiar users deepens with interaction, and her attitudes shift over time — conversational continuity that feels human-like, a personality that develops the longer she is used.

The memory doubles as a learning loop. When Victoria identifies an error in her own work, she can retain the correction, steering later attempts away from the same mistake. Repeated work on one subject builds familiarity — the key decisions, the options already tried and dropped — self-learning in the practical sense: retained lessons and growing fluency with your particular problem.

Article continues below advertisement

Novel ideas and the pursuit of Superintelligence

Retained experiences can also link up: material held from separate conversations may surface as candidate ideas neither session produced alone — sudden connections between things never placed side by side, producing novel solutions, new approaches and fresh hypotheses. In science, the pattern takes concrete shape: taking in literature, holding domain context across sessions, revisiting methods that did not work, and proposing candidate hypotheses by joining previously separate threads. Ideas of that kind still need checking and testing before they become results.

Behind the product, SentX pursues Superintelligence, aiming beyond broadly human-level artificial general intelligence (AGI). Consciousness and self-awareness remain research goals — Victoria is not yet conscious or self-aware. As a system learns and its responses develop, keeping human purposes central remains the task of AI alignment and safe development, standing research priorities.

Article continues below advertisement

Around 4 am Dubai time (GMT+4), Victoria sleeps and dreams while chat pauses, and visitors can watch a visualization of her cognitive activity — bright clusters of connected points on a dark field. SentX describes the cycles as revisiting experiences and forming new associations.