Meet Sheri Johnson: The Canadian Therapist Rewiring How America Heals From Trauma By Reese Watson Published Aug. 13 2026, 5:53 p.m. ET Source: Sheri Johnson Rewiring How America Heals From Trauma

Picture the chair, you know the one. Maybe it's beige, maybe it's got a small side table with a box of tissues that never seems to run out. You've been sitting in it, or one just like it, for a while now. Months, maybe years, if you're being honest.

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Every week you show up and talk. You talk about the thing that happened, or the thing that keeps happening in your head even though it happened a long time ago. Your therapist nods, they ask good questions, they tell you that healing takes time, that this is a process, that you're doing the work.

And you believe them, because what else are you supposed to do? So you keep coming back. Keep talking. Keep "managing" and "coping," two words you've grown to quietly resent, because managing isn't the same as healing, and somewhere along the way you stopped expecting the second one.

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This is the room millions of people sit in every year. It's not that talk therapy doesn't help. For a lot of people, it does. But for the deep stuff, the trauma that lives underneath the words, something about it can feel like circling the same block for years without ever finding the exit.

Sheri Johnson has spent her career trying to find that exit for people, and finally she thinks she has.

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The Therapist Who Wanted to Be Fired

Sheri's confidence in this work is backed by more than instinct. She's a Registered Social Worker in Canada and a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in the US, with additional certification as a Clinical Hypnotherapist. She earned her Master of Social Work at the University of Calgary, where she’s now an adjunct professor; she supervises graduate-level clinicians training at Yorkville University, and is the MSW program design consultant for Fairleigh Dickinson University. That foundation is where her real education started, but it's not where it ended.

Source: Sheri Johnson Rewiring How America Heals From Trauma

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Sheri started out in hospital trauma units in Vancouver, working with people in some of the hardest moments of their lives; that was 2010. By 2015, she was deeper into psychotherapy training, and by 2019, she'd stumbled onto something that would completely change how she practiced.

She discovered brain-based therapy modalities, things like Brainspotting, Rapid Resolution Therapy, EMDR, and Somatic Experiencing. Instead of working only through conscious talk and logic, these methods reach the subconscious level of the mind, the place where trauma actually gets stored. That's often where real, lasting change happens - and it doesn’t require years of sitting on a therapy couch.

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At first, she offered it for free. Telling someone you could help clear their PTSD in a handful of sessions, instead of years, was a hard sell. People had been taught to expect slow. Then she watched it work. Flashbacks disappeared, nightmares stopped, shame and guilt that clients had carried for decades lifted in a matter of sessions, not years. She knew she'd found something most of the industry wasn't touching.

Here's the part that says everything about who Sheri is. Early in her training, she met another practitioner who'd been fired from his clinic. His crime? He was using these same fast-acting methods, and clients were getting better so quickly that the clinic worried about losing repeat business.

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Sheri has never had that problem. If anything, the opposite. "The results speak for themselves," she says. "People want effective therapy." FreeMind Therapy, the practice she founded in 2019, began expanding in 2022 and has grown roughly 80 percent year over year since, nearly six times faster than the broader online therapy industry.

Why Faster Isn't Riskier, It's the Whole Point

You might assume a therapist who works herself out of a job would eventually run out of clients. Sheri will tell you it's the opposite. When people actually get better, they tell someone. A friend, a colleague, a fellow parent at pickup. Word spreads fast when the thing you're offering finally works.

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FreeMind started as a boutique, fully virtual practice in Canada with a team of twenty clinicians, all trained in brain-based modalities. In June 2026, it crossed the border into Florida, New York, and Massachusetts, starting with Florida, where Sheri already holds her license and knows the regulatory landscape firsthand.

If you're in Fort Lauderdale or anywhere else in Florida and you've been searching for trauma counselling that doesn't ask you to sign up for years of sessions, this is the kind of practice built specifically with you in mind.

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What This Actually Looks Like for You

You don't need a dramatic story for this to apply to you. One client came in carrying shame from childhood trauma that had quietly shaped every intimate relationship she'd had since. After a single 2.5-hour intensive session using brain-based methods, she returned two weeks later and said something had shifted. The shame that had followed her for years was simply gone.

Another client walked in with repetitive fear following him before each race, the kind of fear that makes you question whether you should even show up. After identifying and addressing the root of it, not just talking around it, he got on the podium that same weekend. Podium finishes have followed him at every race this season since.

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These aren't miracles. Sheri would be the first to tell you that. They're what happens when therapy works at the level where your mind actually stores the problem, instead of the level where you just talk about it.

The Point of All This

If you've tried therapy before and it didn't really move the needle, Sheri wants you to hear this clearly: it probably isn't you. It might just be that no one has worked with your mind at the level where change actually happens.