Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen Lead the Cast of The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey Amid Netflix Move Netflix has picked up The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey spirited series, for which Paramount has refused to take credit during airing. By Anuraag Chatterjee Updated July 3 2026, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The killing of JonBenét Ramsey was one of the most heartbreaking tragedies that modern America witnessed, one that remains an open case to this day. Paramount+ ordered a limited series dramatizing the case and completed production before shelving it. However, Paramount Television Studios will not receive credit on the series, which was produced by 101 Studios. Netflix announced it had acquired the series on July 1, 2026.

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The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey is set to explore the state of the Ramsey family before and after the kidnapping and murder of JonBenét Ramsey, who was six years old when she was found dead in the basement of her family's home in Boulder, Colorado, bound and duct-taped.

Who Will Be Part of the Show?

The cast for the show was announced in 2024. Melissa McCarthy plays the role of JonBenét’s mother, Patsy Ramsey, while her father, John Bennett Ramsey, is played by Clive Owen. Angus K. Caldwell plays her brother, Burke Ramsey.

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Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen will star as Patsy and John Ramsey in THE MURDER OF JONBENÉT RAMSEY.



The new limited series is coming to Netflix this winter from showrunner Richard LaGravenese (Behind the Candelabra). pic.twitter.com/Bwr5dkKU8E — Netflix (@netflix) July 1, 2026

Shea Whigham and Will Patton were cast to play close family friend District Attorney Alex Hunter and Lou Smit, a detective who came out of retirement to work the case, respectively.

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Emily Mitchell of The Apprentice fame has been cast as JonBenét Ramsey. Steve Thomas, another "legendary" investigator who was brought on the case, will be played by Garrett Hedlund. Alison Pill plays Linda Arndt, the detective who first responded to the scene.

Apart from these, Owen Teague, Clifton Collins Jr., Chris Bauer, Rory Cochrane, Jaime Ray Newman, and Josh Stamberg have joined the cast to portray several real-life figures that were associated with the case, in regular and recurring capacities.

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Why Was The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey Dropped By Paramount Skydance?

Variety reported on July 1, 2026, that the scripted show had moved from Paramount+ to Netflix. According to the same outlet, the show is scheduled to stream with the rest of the winter slate of the streamer, but no concrete date has yet been pinned for the show.

May 1, 1997: Patsy and John Ramsey hold a news conference proclaiming their innocence. They believe the murder of their daughter JonBenét was committed by an intruder.



The murder of JonBenét Ramsey remains unsolved. #TwistedHistory pic.twitter.com/Us9JglY7xO — Twisted History (@twistedhistory) October 13, 2020

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The show was announced by Paramount in 2024 and had completed production by January of 2025. It is believed that, following Skydance's acquisition of Paramount in 2025, the new management viewed the show as a liability, especially in the wake of a settlement that Burke Ramsey had with CBS. The lawsuit from Burke came after CBS aired The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey, where it was theorized that Burke was responsible for the murder of his sister.