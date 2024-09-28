Home > Human Interest Ryan Murphy's 'Monsters' Has Revived a Petition to Free the Menendez Brothers "This was an injustice but it's not over, let's undo the terrible wrong done to the Menendez brothers." By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 28 2024, 10:19 a.m. ET Source: MEGA, Change.org

Despite criticism from the Menendez Brothers themselves, Ryan Murphy's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has reintroduced the siblings to a new generation. Currently the top show on Netflix, many are sympathizing with the brothers who killed their parents José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menéndez in 1989.

They went on to be arrested for the crime in 1990, and found guilty in 1996. However, more information surrounding the murder, including alleged abuse, has viewers of the series asking for the Menendez brothers to be released — and has even reinvigorated a Change.org petition that was started in 2020.

Source: Netflix

The "Free the Menendez Brothers" petition has already received thousands of signatures.

On Change.org, a petition started on March 9, 2020, is getting some new traction with thousands signing in hopes of freeing Lyle and Erik Menendez, who are serving their sentence at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. The petition claims that the brother committed the crimes due to the "emotional and sexual abuse" inflicted by their parents.

"When someone is being abused and having his life threatened, can we blame him for defending himself? Even if they would have gone to the police, the connections that their father had would've, gotten him out and he could have hurt them," the petition reads. "Were they supposed to sit through years more of abuse? Maybe it's only me, but I think they've paid their debt to society. They suffered so much as children and because of this, as adults too!"

Source: MEGA

Currently, the petition has over 31,000 signatures and hopes to hit its goal of 35,000. In just one day, it received over 6,000 signatures, so the goal is definitely feasible. The petition has been sent to several lawmakers and politicians including Yvette Clark, Gavin Newsom, and Ted Cruz, but has not received a response from anyone.