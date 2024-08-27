Distractify
Scientist Claims Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 Is in a "Perfect Hiding Place"

Flight MH370 took off on March 8, 2014, and disappeared from radar 38 minutes later.

By

Published Aug. 27 2024, 6:33 p.m. ET

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - MARCH 03: A family member writes on a message board for passengers, onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 during a 5 Years of Remembrance for Malaysian Airlines MH370 event on March 3, 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Boeing 777-200 plane heading from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers and crew went missing on March 8, 2014. According to Malaysias transport minister Anthony Loke, government is waiting for a fresh proposal from US exploration firm Ocean Infinity or any other interested party before resuming the search for ill-fated flight MH370, five years after tragedy the Malaysian Airlines MH370 flight still on mysery. (Photo by Mohd Samsul Mohd Said/Getty Images)
Source: Getty Images

When Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared in 2014, it sparked one of the biggest mysteries in modern times. What happened to this international passenger flight is still a topic of debate today, with numerous publications and documentaries trying to figure out how and why the plane disappeared from radar, and where it ended up.

The flight took off from Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport, en route to China's Beijing Capital International Airport. But after 38 minutes, air traffic control lost contact with the plane as it flew over the South China Sea.

Some believe the plane was highjacked by Russians; there are even those who think it was shot down by the U.S. because the plane was supposedly carrying documents that it didn't want China to have. These theories have been mostly called just that: theories.

The widely accepted belief is that one of the pilots, Zaharie Ahmad Shah, purposely crashed the plane, particularly as a flight simulator in his home appeared to show that the pilot had practiced his "suicide" path beforehand.

Now, an Australian scientist claims the plane is in a "perfect hiding place."

PUBLIKA, KUALA LUMPUR, KL, MALAYSIA - 2018/03/03: A MH370 poster seen at the 4th Annual MH370 Remembrance event. Hundreds of people had gathered at the Remember MH370? Its Not History, Its Our Future is the 4th Annual MH370 Remembrance event organised by VOICE370 the MH370 Family Support Group held at Publika, Kuala Lumpur on 3rd March 2018. The purpose of the event is to gather the people to stand in solidarity and commemorate 4 years since tragedy of MH370 disappeared from the blue sky with the loss of 239 lives on 8th March 2014. (Photo by Faris Hadziq/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Source: Getty Images
A scientist says Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 is in a "perfect hiding place" in the Southern Indian Ocean.

Australian research scientist Vincent Lyne wrote a post on LinkedIn on Aug. 19, 2024, titled "Mystery of MH370 Solved by Science." In the post, Lyne says that his research paper was accepted into the Journal of Navigation, and that this work "changes the narrative of MH370’s disappearance from one of no-blame, fuel-starvation at the 7th arc, high-speed dive, to a mastermind pilot almost executing an incredible perfect-disappearance in the Southern Indian Ocean."

"In fact, it would have worked were it not for MH370 ploughing its right wing through a wave, and the discovery of the regular interrogation satellite communications by Inmarsat — a brilliant discovery also announced in the Journal of Navigation," he added.

Lyne says that his own prior research showed evidence of a "controlled ditching," based on the specific damage to MH370's wings, flap, and flaperon.

Lyne mentions that this damage was similar to the damage from when heroic captain Sully Sullenberger "ditched" his plane — i.e., when Sully performed a controlled landing on a water surface — in order to save everyone on his 2009 flight.

"This justifies beyond doubt the original claim, based on brilliant, skilled, and very careful debris-damage analyses, by decorated ex-Chief Canadian Air-crash Investigator Larry Vance, that MH370 had fuel and running engines when it underwent a masterful 'controlled ditching' and not a high-speed fuel-starved crash," Lyne explained.

Lyne believes that the MH370 pilot intentionally ditched his plane toward the eastern end of an oceanic plateau in the Indian Ocean known as Broken Ridge, because it would make for "a perfect hiding place."

missing mh370 flight hiding place per australian research scientist vincent lyne
Source: LinkedIn/Vincent Lyne
The scientist says that "we now know very precisely that MH370 is where the longitude of Penang airport (the runway no less) intersects the Pilot-in-Command home simulator track discovered and discarded by the FBI and officials as 'irrelevant.'"

He went on: "That pre-meditated iconic location harbors a very deep 6000 m hole at the eastern end of the Broken Ridge within a very rugged and dangerous ocean environment renowned for its wild fisheries and new deep-water species. With narrow steep sides, surrounded by massive ridges and other deep holes, it is filled with fine sediments — a perfect 'hiding' place."

Lyne says that this "location needs to be verified as a high priority," but that it's up to officials as to whether it will be searched. Still, according to Lyne, "as far as science is concerned, we know why the previous searches failed and likewise science unmistakably points to where MH370 lies. In short, the MH370 mystery has been comprehensively solved in science!"

