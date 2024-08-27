Home > Human Interest Scientist Claims Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 Is in a "Perfect Hiding Place" Flight MH370 took off on March 8, 2014, and disappeared from radar 38 minutes later. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 27 2024, 6:33 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared in 2014, it sparked one of the biggest mysteries in modern times. What happened to this international passenger flight is still a topic of debate today, with numerous publications and documentaries trying to figure out how and why the plane disappeared from radar, and where it ended up. The flight took off from Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport, en route to China's Beijing Capital International Airport. But after 38 minutes, air traffic control lost contact with the plane as it flew over the South China Sea.

Some believe the plane was highjacked by Russians; there are even those who think it was shot down by the U.S. because the plane was supposedly carrying documents that it didn't want China to have. These theories have been mostly called just that: theories. The widely accepted belief is that one of the pilots, Zaharie Ahmad Shah, purposely crashed the plane, particularly as a flight simulator in his home appeared to show that the pilot had practiced his "suicide" path beforehand. Now, an Australian scientist claims the plane is in a "perfect hiding place."

A scientist says Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 is in a "perfect hiding place" in the Southern Indian Ocean.

Australian research scientist Vincent Lyne wrote a post on LinkedIn on Aug. 19, 2024, titled "Mystery of MH370 Solved by Science." In the post, Lyne says that his research paper was accepted into the Journal of Navigation, and that this work "changes the narrative of MH370’s disappearance from one of no-blame, fuel-starvation at the 7th arc, high-speed dive, to a mastermind pilot almost executing an incredible perfect-disappearance in the Southern Indian Ocean."

"In fact, it would have worked were it not for MH370 ploughing its right wing through a wave, and the discovery of the regular interrogation satellite communications by Inmarsat — a brilliant discovery also announced in the Journal of Navigation," he added.

Lyne says that his own prior research showed evidence of a "controlled ditching," based on the specific damage to MH370's wings, flap, and flaperon. Lyne mentions that this damage was similar to the damage from when heroic captain Sully Sullenberger "ditched" his plane — i.e., when Sully performed a controlled landing on a water surface — in order to save everyone on his 2009 flight.

"This justifies beyond doubt the original claim, based on brilliant, skilled, and very careful debris-damage analyses, by decorated ex-Chief Canadian Air-crash Investigator Larry Vance, that MH370 had fuel and running engines when it underwent a masterful 'controlled ditching' and not a high-speed fuel-starved crash," Lyne explained. Lyne believes that the MH370 pilot intentionally ditched his plane toward the eastern end of an oceanic plateau in the Indian Ocean known as Broken Ridge, because it would make for "a perfect hiding place."

The scientist says that "we now know very precisely that MH370 is where the longitude of Penang airport (the runway no less) intersects the Pilot-in-Command home simulator track discovered and discarded by the FBI and officials as 'irrelevant.'"

He went on: "That pre-meditated iconic location harbors a very deep 6000 m hole at the eastern end of the Broken Ridge within a very rugged and dangerous ocean environment renowned for its wild fisheries and new deep-water species. With narrow steep sides, surrounded by massive ridges and other deep holes, it is filled with fine sediments — a perfect 'hiding' place."