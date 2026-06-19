Michelle Randolph and Glen Powell’s Romance Comes With a 9-Year Age Gap With her profile rising, public attention has turned to Michelle Randolph's personal life, including the nine-year age gap she shares with Glen Powell. By Anuraag Chatterjee Updated June 19 2026, 9:26 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Michelle Randolph's breakout role on Landman has put her firmly in the spotlight, and so has her relationship with Glen Powell.

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With her profile rising, public attention has turned to her personal life, including the nine-year age gap she shares with Powell.

Source: MEGA

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From Dancing Together to Sharing PDA

Michelle Randolph, 28, and Glen Powell, 37, first sparked dating rumors in late 2025 after being spotted dancing together in Austin, Texas. Us Weekly reported the relationship in December 2025.

Glen Powell and GF Michelle Randolph were spotted holding hands during a relaxed walk through the streets of New York on Tuesday evening. pic.twitter.com/TZZYrYVGBm — An-gel (@theycallmehalo) June 17, 2026

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An insider told the outlet, "They have been spending more time together in the last few weeks since they both have a break from filming. She's spent a lot of time in Texas this last year filming 'Landman' on Paramount+ and has that in common with Glen. Being from California, Michelle has really grown to love Texas, and they have bonded over it."

Three weeks later, the pair attended F1 movie event in Los Angeles, California, according to The List. Romance speculation deepened when Randolph and Powell were seen spending time together after the 2026 Golden Globes in January.

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The couple showed off PDA in New York City in June, walking hand-in-hand in near-matching outfits and sharing a kiss, in photos published by People. It marked the first time either had been photographed in such an openly public display of affection. According to the magazine, Randolph and Powell were seen on a similar outing in Manhattan in March.

Source: MEGA

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Despite the attention, Randolph has been deliberate about keeping her personal life private. In a January 2026 InStyle interview, she said, "I think, for peace of mind, those are really important for me to keep separate. How people perceive you publicly is not who you are."

Before their current relationship, Randolph had a long-term relationship with actor Gregg Sulkin, according to Elle, while Powell was in a relationship with model Gigi Paris, whom he split from in April 2023.