Mom Gets $1.5 Million NICU Bill Following the Premature Birth of Twins — One Didn't Survive "Just closing their eyes and typing numbers atp." By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 1 2025, 2:45 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@paolaamairani_

Imagine being high-risk and expecting twins, then having to go into an emergency C-section at 25 weeks and six days, only for one baby not to survive, while the other has to endure a 93-day stay in the NICU. You’d be flooded with so many mixed emotions: the joy and fear of being a new mom, the grief of losing a baby, and the anxiety of watching your little one fight for survival day by day. It would be a lot.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, imagine, after going through all of that, you get a hospital bill for over $1 million for their delivery and NICU stay. How would you even manage that? Well, you could ask TikToker Paola (@paolaamairani_), because she lived it. And you thought your life was hard?! Going through any one of these obstacles, having a twinless baby or giving birth at just 25 weeks, would be unimaginable. But Paola endured it all and then faced a ridiculous hospital bill. Here’s her story.

This mom received a $1.5 million bill for her baby's stay in the NICU.

We all know giving birth comes with a hefty price tag, but for Paola, hers from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona surpassed that of many others. According to a photo she shared on TikTok, hers was $1,590,784 to be exact. That presumably includes the care she received during labor and the care her surviving twin received during a 93-day stay in the NICU.

Article continues below advertisement

While the NICU nurses and other hospital staff undoubtedly saved her baby, and their efforts are worth even more, how is anyone expected to come up with $1.5 million, especially a new mom who is likely out of work on maternity leave, or doesn’t even get the luxury of paid time off and is funding it herself?

Article continues below advertisement

Fortunately for Paola, she shared in her post that she did receive some financial relief, not sure exactly how much, but with a $1.5 million medical bill, any relief helps. She explained in her post that her daughter, Analis, “qualified for a high-risk program” that covered part of the cost.

Article continues below advertisement

Based on Paola’s experience, it's pretty evident that for a country that promotes “pro-life,” we clearly don’t do a good job helping expanding families financially. Yes, Paola got some help, probably through a lot of effort on her part, but what about the other women who received similar bills (and I’m sure they’re out there) and didn’t?

Article continues below advertisement

Paola’s post understandably drew plenty of criticism, not at her, but at her insurance company for issuing a bill like that. One person called out the American healthcare system, calling it a “joke,” while another summed it up perfectly: “In what world is $1.5 million justifiable?” And they’re right, in what world?!

Article continues below advertisement

Paola’s story, from going into labor with her twins at just 25 weeks and losing one to facing an astronomical medical bill, is unbelievable. It’s also a wake-up call that medical reform is desperately needed.

Article continues below advertisement