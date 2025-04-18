Japanese Actor and Singer Mizuki Itagaki Dies at 24 — What Was His Cause of Death? Mizuki Itagaki had been missing since January 2025. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 18 2025, 9:46 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @mizuki_itagaki_loveandpeace

In devastating news, Japanese actor and singer Mizuki Itagaki has sadly passed away. His family confirmed his unexpected death in a statement shared on social media. He was only 24 years old.

"We're very sorry to share that actor Itagaki Mizuki has passed away due to an unfortunate incident," his family wrote on Instagram, per Sportskeeda. "To all the fans who supported him with so much warmth, and to everyone who worked with him, we're truly grateful from the bottom of our hearts." So, what led to this heartbreaking loss? Here's what we know so far, including the cause of Mizuki Itagaki's death.

What was Mizuki Itagaki's cause of death?

As of now, the cause of Mizuki Itagaki's tragic death has not been disclosed. However, we will continue to closely monitor the unfortunate situation and share any updates if and when more information becomes available.

According to a report by Asian news outlet Asia One, Mizuki Itagaki's family revealed in their statement that the young actor and singer had been missing since the end of January "due to a mental illness he had been suffering from since last year." They only recently received word from the police that his body had been discovered in Tokyo.

"He was always dedicated to his entertainment career with the desire to bring smiles and joy to everyone, but just as he was beginning to take positive steps towards returning to work, his life came to an end this way, which must have been heartbreaking for him," the family added.

Itagaki Mizuki Instagram Stories Update 📸



💬 : We're very sorry to share that actor Itagaki Mizuki has passed away due to an unfortunate incident. To all the fans who supported him with so much warmth, and to everyone who worked with him, we're truly grateful from the bottom of…

His loved ones chose to make a public announcement, believing "it would not have been his wish to say goodbye without informing his fans." They also expressed hope that people will continue to cherish his work and remember him fondly. Born on Oct. 25, 2000, Mizuki was discovered by Stardust Promotion at just 10. He soon joined the J-pop group M!LK in 2014, where he remained a member until 2020.