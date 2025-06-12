MLB & NFL Champs Support Greg Maddux’s Baller Dream Foundation in Vegas You never know who you will see, or what you will win, at Circa Resort & Casino Las Vegas. By Distractify Staff Published June 12 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET Source: circa

On any other night, Legacy Club at Circa Las Vegas is the place to be seen, bumping with the hottest local DJs, but this past weekend the sounds of flicking poker chips filled the air. We were invited to the third annual Celebrity Poker Tournament benefiting the Baller Dream Foundation, a weekend that brings sports celebrities and poker enthusiasts alike together for an amazing cause. The room was filled with former World Series and Super Bowl champs, along with MLB Super Agent, Scott Boras.

Ahead of the tournament, Greg Maddux and his family, along with the Baller Dream Foundation members, welcomed their guests with a dinner, celebrity game show, and both a silent and live auction.

From a VIP Circa Sports Cubs game trip to a VIP UFC Experience in Dana White’s suite, we had trouble deciding which item we wanted most to bid on. Although we did not walk away with the big prizes, we were lucky enough to catch a baseball at our table from Greg himself, and he even signed it on the spot for us. The evening concluded with a lovely speech by BDF’s Chief Development Officer, Paige Maddux. She spoke so passionately about the amazing work that the Foundation does for children and their families affected by cancer.

As we took our favorite 60-story elevator ride up to Legacy Club, we were welcomed into the tournament surrounded by the likes of Alex Bachman, AJ Cole, Daniel Carelson of the Las Vegas Raiders. They were locked in and ready to play poker, you would have thought it was just another game day for them.

Former MLB World Series Champions were everywhere we turned. From Steve Avery, Fred McGriff, to Justin Grimm as well as former NFL Super Bowl Champs Jim McMahon, and Dwight Hicks. We almost didn’t know where to look.

Walking toward the bar, we caught a glimpse of two-time MLB World Series Champ, Johnny Gomes, signing baseballs to be auctioned off. We could barely contain our excitement but had to put our best poker faces on as the players took their seats, and next thing you know the cards were dealt.

