MLB Opening Day with Greg Maddux Throwing First Pitch at Circa Sportsbook Over 100,000 people entered Circa's "Take Me Out To Vegas" promotion in partnership with Marquee Sports Network and the Chicago Cubs. By Reese Watson Published March 28 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET

Baseball and Las Vegas fans alike packed the Circa Resorts & Casino Sportsbook to welcome “Mad Dog” Greg Maddux, who threw out the first pitch in the world’s largest sportsbook on Opening Day! American Coney Island hot dogs, apple pie, and free drinks for Moms helped to set the stage as the 2025-26 MLB season was underway in downtown Las Vegas.

Greg’s morning feature in the VSIN studio kicked off the festivities, followed by a nostalgic welcome speech given by Circa VP of Operations Mike Palm, highlighting Maddux’s 23-season-long career and the sacredness of baseball in the lives of American sports fans.

Maddux was then joined by his son, former UNLV pitcher and current Bishop Gorman High School Varsity pitching coach Chase Maddux, behind the plate for the big moment where he caught his father’s first pitch! Afterward, fans lined the front of the sportsbook for autographs, photos, and just to have a chance to stand in the presence of “The Professor.”

Over 100,000 people entered Circa’s “Take Me Out To Vegas” promotion in partnership with Marquee Sports Network and the Chicago Cubs. A couple from Plainfield, Ill., got flown out for a four-day, three-night Suite stay to experience all that Circa Resorts & Casino has to offer!

The house was packed and the vibe was electric as other big names were spotted in attendance, like former Cincinnati Reds GM Wayne Krivsky and lead VSIN broadcaster and longtime sportscaster Brent Musburger! The action was nonstop, as the party took us out to Stadium Swim just as the first games were lining up. Definitely one of the better spots to experience sports in Las Vegas.

If you missed your chance to witness greatness, do not worry! Greg Maddux will be returning to Circa Resorts & Casino in early June 2025 to host the third annual Baller Dream Celebrity Poker Tournament at Legacy Club Vegas. Don’t miss the chance to spend two glamorous days of high-stakes poker at the highest levels, a silent auction, and up to $75,000 in cash prizes.

This event will kick off on Saturday, June 7, with the Game Show Gala Dinner in the Galaxy Ballroom, so be sure to snag your tickets ASAP! You won’t want to miss this star-studded tournament, with past celebrities including Tito Ortiz and former VGK defenseman Deryk Engelland.