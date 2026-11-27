Model Who Battled Eating Disorder Hits Back at Critics After Celebrating Her Weight Gain By Reese Watson Published Nov. 27 2026, 2:54 p.m. ET Source: Ruthless Media

A Nevada model who spent years battling an eating disorder says she has faced a wave of online criticism after celebrating her 20-pound weight gain. Madelynn May, 25, has spoken out about the growing popularity of weight-loss injections after a video of her embracing her figure attracted hundreds of thousands of views and divided opinion online. May, who has more than 759,000 followers on Instagram, developed an eating disorder at age 9 and struggled with the condition until she was 19.

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Her recovery involved years of medical treatment, including periods when she required a feeding tube. She experienced further difficulties with disordered eating in 2024 and 2025. After years of struggling with her body image, May says she has developed a healthier relationship with food and exercise. “I go to the gym now. I eat food,” she said. “I’m so proud of my body for overcoming everything I put it through, and I find it odd that people have such strong opinions on my shape.”

Source: Ruthless Media

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May recently appeared alongside her friend Junie in an Instagram video in which the pair questioned the growing pressure on women to lose weight. “Why would we want to be on Ozempic when we look like this? Arms jiggle, legs jiggle, who cares? It’s more to love,” they said. According to May, the video attracted 300,000 views within 24 hours. However, she was surprised by the number of negative remarks directed at her appearance.

May explained that the video was intended to celebrate her own confidence rather than criticize people who choose to use weight-loss medication. “People were mad at me for it, but I never said nobody’s allowed Ozempic,” she said. One woman wrote, “Not everyone wants to be fat like you,” while another suggested she needed weight-loss surgery. May said another woman compared their figures, claiming she looked better than the model despite having given birth to three children.

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Source: Ruthless Media

“I’d never go on Ozempic and I find it really depressing that ultra skinny is back in fashion,” May said. “I gained 20lbs in 2026, and I love how I look now. “But I am getting a lot of abuse for it online. Women judge me, but ultimately they’re just jealous of my confidence.” Despite the negative comments, May said her modeling career has continued to grow, with her earnings increasing by 30% since she gained weight.