Model Who Was Told to “Get a Real Job” Made $500 in 10 Minutes Swimming in Custard By Reese Watson Published Oct. 20 2026, 5:40 p.m. ET Source: Jade Vow

Everybody has a job they get side-eyed for. For 27-year-old Jade Vow, the criticism usually sounds like “When are you going to get a real job?” Her answer is a bathtub full of custard. Jade, from Somerset, England, has built an Instagram following of around 85,000 under the handle @littlepidge. Plenty of her followers have opinions about how she makes a living. Plenty of others are happy to pay for it.

Article continues below advertisement

It started with a message from one of those followers. He had a very specific request: a 10-minute video of Jade covered in slime or food, and he’d pay for it. Slime sounded like a nightmare to clean up. Food, though? Food she could work with. “I thought, ‘I’ll use custard,’ because I love the taste,” Jade said. A tub of whipped cream was hiding in the cupboard, so it joined the party too.

Ten minutes in the bath later, she was $500 richer. That’s less time than most of us spend deciding what to watch on Netflix. But Jade will be the first to tell you the hard part came after the camera stopped. She’d bought five boxes of custard for the shoot, and the cleanup turned out to be the real price tag. Custard, it turns out, does not stay politely in the bathtub. It ended up on the walls, and it stuck around for a long time. By her account, the bathroom stank of custard for an entire week.

Article continues below advertisement

Jade and her boyfriend, Josh, 40, tried to deal with it themselves. After seven days of living with the lingering smell of a dessert gone wrong, they waved the white flag and called in a professional. Then came the truly awkward part: explaining it. “We really wanted to say, ‘Can you get the custard off the walls?’” Jade admitted. But the words never came. She was too embarrassed to get into the details, so the couple decided on the boldest strategy available. They’d say absolutely nothing.

Source: Jade Vow

Article continues below advertisement

The cleaner showed up, tackled the whole house, and worked for about six hours. The couple pays her £15 an hour, and for this particular visit they added a £50 tip. Jade thinks the extra cash probably said what they couldn’t. “She did a great job,” Jade said, “and we didn’t have to say a thing.” To this day, nobody has brought it up. Jade says the cleaner follows her on Instagram, though, so she suspects the mystery of the custard-splattered walls isn’t much of a mystery at all.