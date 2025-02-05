Bridal Disrespect: Maid of Honor Confused After Her Fiancé Isn’t Invited to Best Friend’s Wedding "It's fine not to invite plus ones. This isn't a plus one." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 5 2025, 9:54 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash | @Ben Wicks - Reddit | @Alternative_Head_942

Depending on how seriously your best friend takes their wedding festivities, being a maid of honor can be a delightfully considerate gesture or a steaming pile of responsibilities that'll leave you stressed out, frustrated, and beleaguered. Or maybe it can be a little bit of both.

But you grin and bear it all to make sure that your best friend's special day is all the more special. You dot every "i" and cross every "t" just so the bride can focus on being a bride. Again, because that's what friends are for, right? But what if the bride neglected to invite your own fiancé to the wedding party? How would you feel about your duties then?

That's what happened to Reddit user @Alternative_Head_942. In a post uploaded to the site's r/weddingplanning sub, she delineated how she discovered the news. Initially, everything seemed great. She says that her friend was getting married in the spring of 2025 and mentioned that the two of them ended up getting engaged to their significant others just two weeks apart.

Additionally, she wrote that their respective weddings are less than a month away from each other. So being a maid of honor for her friend means that she would effectively be pulling double duty in helping to plan two separate weddings.

However, OP learned that her fiancé wouldn't be invited to the ceremony, which she found odd because other guests' spouses received invitations. According to the Redditor, when she asked the bride what gives, her friend explained that her parents didn't want "random plus ones" showing up to the wedding.

But OP wasn't sure how to take this comment, primarily because she's her BFF's maid of honor and the man she's bringing to the wedding is her fiancé, "not [her] boyfriend of a month." Furthermore, OP explained that her friend's wedding party consists of around 100 or so people.

Conversely, hers only has around 20. In spite of this, and the fact that she doesn't really know her friend's husband-to-be all that well, she still intended to invite him because she would "never make her travel to my wedding alone and not have her man there."

All of this wedding drama ended up leaving OP in quite the pickle. "I haven't responded to her text yet because I have no idea what to say. I don't want to cause a fight, we've never had any issues. But am I in the wrong? I'm going to be planning her bridal shower and her bachelorette weekend and I feel like the least she could do is invite my fiancé who will be my husband one month later!"

To make matters even worse, OP explained that she is going to be traveling for her friend's wedding and will have to stay in a hotel room. Her stay there would be much more amenable if she was able to go with her fiancé and "maybe even get to stay an extra day with him and explore instead of twiddling my thumbs alone at a hotel and then coming home."

She asked other users on the platform what they thought of the situation and how she should handle it. And it didn't seem like there were many people who thought the bride had a case to not invite OP's fiancé to the wedding. "That's so crazy of your friend to not invite your fiancé," one wrote, before adding that they "would be extremely hurt," if their best friend pulled the same move.

OP replied to the aforementioned user stating that as a result of this, she isn't "really feeling up to planning her events now." Someone countered that perhaps the bride's parents and/or her in-laws are ponying up the dough for the wedding, which is could be why they're being so strict with the guest list.

However, someone else remarked that if this was the case, then OP's best friend should pony up the cash to make sure that her fiancé was invited to it, seeing as they're BFFs and all, and because she's doing all of the work that comes with the maid of honor moniker.

Others stated that because she's planning her own wedding she should use that as a means of bowing out of maid of honor duties and instead just relegate herself to the role of bridesmaid, as she already has her hands full planning her own wedding.

Another echoed that sentiment, writing: "Right?! I'd be taking several steps back there." Someone else wrote that there was a simple solution to the issue: that OP just shouldn't invite her best friend's husband to her wedding either. "Problem solved," they wrote.

Deeper in the comments section, OP revealed that the way she discovered her fiancé wasn't invited to the wedding was through the bride's wedding website. After clicking on a person's name, everyone in their party was supposed to pop up. However, after clicking on her name, she realized that her fiancé's name wasn't listed.

