"Trying to Guilt Trip Him" — Mom Criticized for Begging Son to Skip School to Go on Vacation

It's no secret that there are tons of people who think that traveling is somehow a personality trait. Personally, I can't help but roll my eyes whenever I hear someone squawk ad nauseam about how enriching their travel experiences were. All the while saying nothing about whatever passion project they drunkenly said was going to be "so amazing" months prior.

Rinse. Repeat. New vacation erases whatever great idea they had. On to the next. Until death.

My grumpy travel cynicism aside, even if you do love vacations and they make you happy (more power to you) maybe don't guilt trip people into joining you on whatever trip you've planned for yourself just because you can't bear the idea of doing it solo. This is what it seems like this mom is doing to her son in a Girls LOVE Travel Facebook post.

In a screen-captured text, it seems like a mom is convincing her son to skip school for two weeks so he can join her in Korea. Even though he doesn't seem into the idea, she seems to be taking a very "let's manifest this" type of approach to the whole thing.

AKA, she just really wants to believe everything will work out as long as her son just believes it will. Their text message exchange reads as follows: "Sure you don't wanna go to Korea?!? Trip of a lifetime." She then follows up with: "Please?!?!!"

Her son's response makes it seem like he's the adult in this situation and not his travel-loving mother. "Idk." "Pls it will be so fun," she replies. "I can't stay more than 2 weeks tho." Apparently missing 14 back-to-back days of school wasn't enough for mom, however, as she says, "YYYYYYY???? It's OK!"

"I have school," he responds back. "It's ok!!!! Please." she retorts, not really explaining what is "OK" with him missing so many of his classes.

"I'm gonna fail school," he tells her in response. However, mom has the perfect solution to his school woes. All that's missing is a little personal magic, and that's the power of self-belief. "No you won't! Believe in yourself," she writes in a final text message.

And as much as the girls on the Girls Love Travel page love to travel, they didn't seem to love the approach this mom was taking into guilt tripping her son into going on a trip to Korea with her.

"I'm speaking as a mother here and it's not okay to speak like this to your son. Having him blow off his responsibilities and trying to guilt trip him into getting your way. I don't know if you meant this to be cute but it's definitely not cute," one person penned.

The aforementioned reply received thousands of likes, as did this more to-the-point comment. "He should be in school. Take someone your age with you," they penned. Another person who was a school counselor chimed in stating that she was putting him in a difficult position with having to choose between school and not making his mother feel bad.

She urged the mom to not make him feel bad about choosing to stay in school instead of going on vacation. Another penned: "He's literally being responsible. You should be proud of him." Others were a bit more forthcoming with their criticism. "Are you seriously pressuring your high school age kid to travel with you instead of focusing on his studies?"

Someone else replied: "I'm on your son's side. While I'm sure he values the trips he also has his own life and priorities he wants to focus on. You can mourn that aspect but you also have to respect this decision. Quite honestly he's very mature in this regard."

