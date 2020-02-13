We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Mom Shares $9 Paycheck After Working Over 70 Hours as a Server

The U.S. service industry has been heavily criticized for its employment practices. Restaurants can get away with paying their servers and bartenders just a few dollars an hour and then rely on customers to tip and top up their pay. That's opposed to simply raising the price of food so that workers can be paid a decent hourly wage, and we can do away with tipping altogether.  

Austin, Texas, mother Aaliyah Cortez has been a bartender and server at a local sports bar for a little over a year and knows this practice all too well. She recently decided to create a TikTok to visualize the problem and highlight the importance of tipping by showing a paycheck that totaled $9 for over 70 hours of work.  