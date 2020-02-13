Mom Shares $9 Paycheck After Working Over 70 Hours as a Server

In the TikTok, Aaliyah shows that she received $150.81 in hourly wages for 70 hours of work, at a rate of $2.13 an hour. But after medicare, taxes and social security, that number was reduced to $9.

While Aaliyah also received around $700 in tips, the reason her hourly is so low is because restaurants need to supplement tips if they do not fully cover the gap between the tipped minimum wage and the regular minimum wage. If that system sounds confusing, it's because it is.