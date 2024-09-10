Home > Human Interest Firefighter Angel Juarbe Jr. Was Killed on 9/11 — One Week After Winning Big Prizes on a Reality TV Show "If they are gone, at least they are going to be alive in our minds and hearts. There is no reason to forget them." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 10 2024, 6:27 p.m. ET Source: Fox Angel Juarbe Jr. (second from the left) on 'Murder in Small Town X'

In July 2001, a reality competition show premiered on Fox that is best described as an interactive murder mystery show or perhaps a live version of Clue. It was called Murder in Small Town X and involved 10 contestants from across the United States trying to solve several fictional homicides. They were brought to a picturesque town in Maine, where each participant became their own amateur investigator. (Honestly this sounds great, and we should absolutely bring it back.)

One of the contestants was a firefighter by the name of Angel Juarbe Jr., who had been with the New York City Fire Department for seven years. He managed to take home some really impressive prizes all while keeping his involvement in the show a secret from his family. The finale aired on Sept. 4, 2001. One week later he would die during the September 11 attacks. Here's what we know.

'Murder in Small Town X' contestant Angel Juarbe Jr. died during September 11.

Because Angel was a contestant on a reality television show, his actions during 9/11 were reported on by the now defunct Reality News Online website. It should be noted that Angel was actually the winner of Murder in Small Town X, though his real heroic actions would come later. Angel was one of the first responders who, along with his fellow firefighters in Ladder Company 12, entered a hotel connected to the World Trade Center.

In order to help people on the higher floors who needed physical assistance, Angel and his crew had to discard some of their safety equipment. While on the 14th floor, they got the call to evacuate but only half of them made it to the fourth floor. The building was losing its structural integrity and because of that, the stairs were collapsing. Angel and another firefighter opted to return to the 14th floor in order to get the rope they previously abandoned.

Unfortunately when the North Tower collapsed at 10:28 a.m., it caused the hotel to crumble as well. Angel, along with two firefighters, were unaccounted for. It would take another two months before Angel's body was found in November. His family had only discovered that Angel was part of the reality show one week earlier. He took home $250,000 and a new Jeep, per The New York Times.

Angel Juarbe Jr. was also posthumously featured in the Firehouse Hunks 2002 calendar.

Anything written about Angel describes him as a good person who loved animals, and gave back to his community in a variety of ways. One way, according to the East Harlem blog, was by participating in the 2002 Firehouse Hunks calendar. In May 2000, executives from the Hispanic Broadcasting Corporation pitched this calendar as a fundraising initiative for the Hispanic Society F.D.N.Y. Angel and Hector Luis Tirado Jr., a member Engine Company 23, agreed to do it.

"He got on the phone and he started getting all the guys and girls lined up that were interested," recalled Lt. Miguel Ramos, president of the Hispanic Society. "He was always one of the guys that I called up. He was a very active, outgoing type of guy." After September 11, everyone was obviously devastated by the loss of Angel and Hector as well. The calendar got a reboot and now included more modest pictures of firefighters.