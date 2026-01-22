Musician Alexia Nikitakis’ Career Thrives on Collaboration and Leadership “Reputation is built on how you show up when no one is watching,” Nikitakis says. By Reese Watson Published Jan. 22 2026, 2:41 p.m. ET Source: Monika Maria

The music industry runs on more than star power. It thrives on professionals whose skill, judgment, and consistency bring projects to life. Records and tours succeed because of musicians who understand timing, restraint, and responsibility. In the music business, long careers depend on collaboration and trust. Keyboardist and recording artist Alexia Nikitakis has built her work around these principles.

Article continues below advertisement

The Invisible Professionals Behind Great Music

Many of the most critical musical roles remain invisible to audiences. Session players, arrangers, and touring musicians turn ideas into performances. They define the final sound that works night after night.

What happens when these roles are undervalued? Projects suffer from inconsistency and short life spans. Nikitakis operates in this space as a recording keyboardist and pianist, serving as a steady creative force across studio and live environments. She understands how to support an artist’s vision without overtaking it. “Serving the music always comes before serving the ego,” she says.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Monika Maria

Musical Partnerships Across Genres

“My career developed organically through years of studio work, live performance, and cross-genre collaboration,” Nikitakis says. For this musician, musical partnerships are a form of leadership rooted in trust and clarity. She approaches each project as a collaborative artist who listens first and contributes with intention.

Article continues below advertisement

Nikitakis’ recorded work includes keyboards and piano for internationally recognized artists. The roster consists of Melanie and Sammy Kershaw. She also has credits on electronic releases with Blackburner, including Wonderwall and Good Luck Babe. Additionally, live performance credits with Danny B. Harvey and Jimmy Kelly of the Kelly Family reflect a reputation built on reliability, musical judgment, and consistency. In these settings, leadership comes from knowing when to guide and when to support.

An Upbringing Inspired by Greek Heritage

“I grew up around music and the music industry,” Nikitakis says. Her father, Nick Nikitakis, is a composer and working musician known for blending Greek rebetiko traditions with blues and jazz. His career offered an early lesson that musicianship extends past creativity into discipline and service to the song.

Article continues below advertisement

Nikitakis carries her father’s influence through her work as a multi-genre Greek artist. “Today, I work across rock, country, electronic, and alternative music,” she says. The period following her dad’s passing last summer marked a professional inflection point. She has taken on greater creative responsibility while continuing to anchor projects with the same discipline and care that shaped her early career, honoring her father’s musical legacy.

Gender Gaps in Music Production

The industry still lacks female representation within technical and production roles. Women are often present as performers. However, they’re underrepresented in decision-making roles. Nikitakis’ career counters that pattern through sustained work in professional production environments where trust and repeated collaboration matter.

Article continues below advertisement

“Reputation is built on how you show up when no one is watching,” Nikitakis says. She has made an impact through her work with the Highland Park Collective, a music production group. Her experience also includes live performance work in Europe. Now, with a reenergized focus on songwriting, she’s among the women in music production who help shape sound, structure, and cohesion across projects.

Women Influencing Music Behind the Scenes

Building visibility in supportive roles presents challenges. Nikitakis addressed this by choosing projects that value quality and continuity. “I solve the problem of musical cohesion,” she says. As a result, her work helps ensure that creative visions translate clearly from concept to performance.

Article continues below advertisement

For readers considering creative careers, Nikitakis offers insights on how to thrive in the industry. “My advice is to master your craft, respect the process, and understand that meaningful careers are built over years, not moments,” she says.

Creative Leadership Shines Through Solo Work

“I also see myself developing my solo project as a producer and songwriter,” Nikitakis says. To that end, she will debut her original music with a live performance in Austin in February. Her work highlighted on Instagram shows an artist expanding her scope while staying grounded in the values that have defined her professional life.