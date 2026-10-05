‘My Catholic Parents Missed My Graduation After Discovering My Secret Job – Now They’ve Left The Church’ By Reese Watson Published Oct. 5 2026, 2:11 p.m. ET Source: Ruthless Media

A former Catholic schoolgirl whose parents missed her graduation after discovering her secret career has revealed how the fallout caused a painful family rift lasting years. Scarlett Jones grew up dreaming of becoming the first female Pope and expected the Church to remain a central part of her life. But after secretly becoming a dancer while studying at university, she was given an ultimatum by her devastated parents.

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Scarlett refused to abandon the career she loved, while her parents later attended therapy to understand her choices and ultimately moved away from their Catholic beliefs. “I went to Catholic school and was sheltered for most of my life – the Church was a very big part of my childhood,” Scarlett, who has over 567,000 followers on Instagram @itsmescarlettjones, said. “I’ve always had high expectations of myself, so when I was Catholic, I believed I would become the first female Pope. Perhaps it still isn’t too late because everyone loves a reformed sinner."

“Maybe becoming a dom is simply part of me playing the long game. Nuns would come into school and talk to us about vocations and how you would receive a calling. “I suppose dancing turned out to be my calling – what can I say?” On a trip to Amsterdam, Scarlett’s sheltered upbringing left her wrestling with whether she should even enter that type of club. But once inside, Scarlett was captivated rather than shocked.

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The model said: “Being Catholic, I was so nervous about seeing my first show and was literally having a moral dilemma. “As soon as I watched it, I was completely enamoured and knew immediately that it was something I wanted to do. “I went back to university, found a club in Sheffield and went for a trial shift, and the rest is history. “I loved it.”Scarlett later moved into films and creating content for On**F*ns. After finding that creating content alone could be isolating, she began following other performers on Instagram and listening to podcasts about professional domination.

She said: “Domination was an avenue I had never explored before, but it looked fun and I’ve always enjoyed working with people in person. “I decided to try it because being at home on On**F*ns can be isolating, and now I already have regulars who spend a fortune.” At her professional studio, clients pay Scarlett to take control and provide an escape from the pressures of their everyday lives. Some simply get their thrill from surrendering control and being completely ignored.

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Source: Ruthless Media

She said: “I had a man who loved being ignored, so I locked him in a cage, left him there for an hour and went to have a cup of tea. “Many of these men are in control all day, so they come to come because they want to relinquish that control. “When the door closes, they can forget about the normal world and become whoever they want to be.”But her journey from Catholic schoolgirl to this business caused a painful rift within her family.

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After one of Scarlett’s friends revealed that she had started stripping, her parents demanded that she stop. She initially agreed but later returned to dancing in secret – and refused to give it up when they discovered the truth for a second time. She said: “We had a massive argument that lasted for years and they didn’t come to my graduation. “I was given an ultimatum, but you can’t live your entire life to make your parents happy.”