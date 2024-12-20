Photos of Natalie Rupnow Show Her Wearing the Same Shirt as One of the Columbine Shooters "Finally, one learns that boredom is a disease of civilization." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 20 2024, 9:29 a.m. ET Source: Wikipedia/Abundant Life Christian School shooting

Journal entries belonging to Columbine High School shooter Eric Harris can be found online. Apart from the occasional spelling, punctuation, and capitalization corrections, the transcription wasn't altered in any way. One excerpt begins on April 10, 1998, a little over a year before Harris and Dylan Klebold murdered 13 people and injured an additional 21 at their school in Littleton, Colo. Harris writes about how much he hates the world and America in particular.

There are places in the journal that suggest Harris had a superiority complex, particularly when he calls people "stupid" or claims to have more self-awareness than others. It goes on like this for months. Occasionally, he writes about something almost normal, such as his love for the German industrial band KMFDM. A quarter of a century later, suspected school shooter Natalie Rupnow would share this interest by way of a KMFDM shirt that Harris also owned.

Natalie Rupnow has the same KMFDM shirt as Columbine shooter Eric Harris.

On Dec. 20, 1998, Harris wrote about the upcoming release of KMFDM's tenth studio album, titled "Adios." It was coming out the same day as the shooting, which amused Harris. He also felt that the title, which translates to goodbye, was appropriate given what he and Klebold were planning to do. Harris described it as a "subliminal final 'Adios' tribute to Reb and Vodka," which were nicknames for Harris and Klebold respectively. "I ripped the hell outta the system," he said.

A little over 25 years later, 15-year-old Rupnow is suspected of shooting and killing two people and injuring six more at her school in Madison, Wis. Images of Rupnow quickly began circulating online, one of which was a selfie she took while sporting a KMFDM shirt that Harris was seen wearing in old photos. That isn't the only thing they had in common.

In a manifesto purportedly belonging to Rupnow, she expressed the same disdain for humanity that Harris did more than two decades prior. "I've grown to hate people, and society," she reportedly wrote. "Humanity is filth and I don't like filth, nor want to live in it, nor should anyone else." The manifesto goes on to say that some people deserve the "execution of punishment." It's six pages long and, like Harris's, is repetitive. On page four, there is a reference to the Columbine shooters.

After listing off other killers whose crimes she apparently applauded, Rupnow reportedly wrote, "There are also others that I admire or so I'd like to say, look up to and/or find interesting." Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold are name-checked. Unlike Harris and Klebold, Rupnow claims she was bullied at school. She claims that people were either ignoring her completely or treating her unkindly, and that she longed for friends but couldn't connect with anyone.