NBC Cancels 'The Hunting Party' Despite It's Success On Peacock and Netflix On July 2, it was reported that “efforts to extend the show’s life are officially over” as the cast has been released from their contracts. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published July 6 2026, 5:30 a.m. ET Source: Peackon/Screengrab

The Hunting Party, the Peacock thriller that followed an investigative team tracking down serial killers who had escaped a classified facility, has been canceled. The show will not return for a third season.

Article continues below advertisement

The cancellation was confirmed as of July 1, 2026. NBC had reportedly pushed back its decision deadline for the show before ultimately passing on a renewal.

The series aired on Peacock and was also available on Netflix, drawing strong viewership on both platforms.

Article continues below advertisement

The Cast Option for the Show Has Expired

Created by JJ Bailey and executive-produced by Jake Coburn, Thor Freudenthal and Keto Shimizu, the show stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, Sara Garcia and Melissa Roxburgh. According to Deadline, executives “took extra time to evaluate the show’s performance on both linear and streaming.” On July 2, the outlet reported that “efforts to extend the show’s life are officially over” as the cast has been released from their contracts.

I’m truly heartbroken that The Hunting Party is officially over. 💔 The fans deserved a proper ending, not a cliffhanger. We’ll never know the truth about the Pit, what happened next with the team, or where Bex and Shane’s slow burn story was headed and to finish the story. https://t.co/FavqJTdVmF — Shayla Roberts (@ShaylaRoberts27) July 4, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

Following the cancellation, the series was circulated to third parties as a potential pickup, according to the report. That possibility has since closed. The cast options for the show have expired, freeing all cast members to pursue other projects and effectively ending any realistic path to revival.

Despite holding an 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of publication, the show holds an 18% critics’ score on the same site, a significant gap between critical reception and audience enthusiasm. According to Deadline, Key Witness, which features Emily Deschanel, will also see the same fate.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Hunting Party' is Not the Only Show That Was Axed

Several other series were also canceled this year. Brilliant Minds was dropped after its second season saw a decline in ratings. Law & Order: Organized Crime faced a combination of production difficulties and rating challenges, according to Deadline, that contributed to its cancellation.

I’m so angry and heartbroken about The Hunting Party being canceled. 😭

I can’t believe I won’t get to see Bex and Shane anymore. This show was so much more than just entertainment to me #SaveTheHuntingParty #thehuntingparty pic.twitter.com/FT9V8xgpoP — Alejandra Diaz♡ (@_AleDiaz02) June 3, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

Stumble, Karamo, The Kelly Clarkson Show were also axed. Jimmy Fallon’s unscripted show, On Brand, also ended after a single season.