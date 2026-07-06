NBC Cancels 'The Hunting Party' Despite It's Success On Peacock and Netflix
On July 2, it was reported that “efforts to extend the show’s life are officially over” as the cast has been released from their contracts.
The Hunting Party, the Peacock thriller that followed an investigative team tracking down serial killers who had escaped a classified facility, has been canceled. The show will not return for a third season.
The cancellation was confirmed as of July 1, 2026. NBC had reportedly pushed back its decision deadline for the show before ultimately passing on a renewal.
The series aired on Peacock and was also available on Netflix, drawing strong viewership on both platforms.
The Cast Option for the Show Has Expired
Created by JJ Bailey and executive-produced by Jake Coburn, Thor Freudenthal and Keto Shimizu, the show stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, Sara Garcia and Melissa Roxburgh.
According to Deadline, executives “took extra time to evaluate the show’s performance on both linear and streaming.” On July 2, the outlet reported that “efforts to extend the show’s life are officially over” as the cast has been released from their contracts.
Following the cancellation, the series was circulated to third parties as a potential pickup, according to the report. That possibility has since closed. The cast options for the show have expired, freeing all cast members to pursue other projects and effectively ending any realistic path to revival.
Despite holding an 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of publication, the show holds an 18% critics’ score on the same site, a significant gap between critical reception and audience enthusiasm.
According to Deadline, Key Witness, which features Emily Deschanel, will also see the same fate.
'The Hunting Party' is Not the Only Show That Was Axed
Several other series were also canceled this year. Brilliant Minds was dropped after its second season saw a decline in ratings. Law & Order: Organized Crime faced a combination of production difficulties and rating challenges, according to Deadline, that contributed to its cancellation.
Stumble, Karamo, The Kelly Clarkson Show were also axed. Jimmy Fallon’s unscripted show, On Brand, also ended after a single season.
The Kelly Clarkson Show is also ending, with Variety reporting the cancellation was due to ‘personal reasons.' Further details about the nature of the cancellation are yet to be revealed.